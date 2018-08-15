Yosemite Enters Stage 2 Fire Restrictions

Yosemite National Park is experiencing extreme fire danger along with continued hot and dry weather patterns' according to the park. Due to the current and predicted fire conditions and fire behavior the Superintendent of Yosemite National Park is implementing Stage 2 Fire Restrictions until further notice is given.

Here is what that means for visitors and travelers to the park:

By order of the Superintendent of Yosemite National Park and under authority of Title 36, Code of Federal Regulations, Sections 1.5(a), 1.5(a)(1) and 2.13(c):

· The building, maintaining or attending of a wood or charcoal fire (including wood burning stoves) is prohibited within the Yosemite Wilderness, including at the High Sierra Camps, at all elevations.

· Portable stoves using pressurized gas, liquid fuel or propane are permitted as are alcohol stoves (with and without a shutoff valve) including alcohol tablet/cube stoves.

· Smoking is prohibited except within an enclosed vehicle, a building in which smoking is allowed, designated campgrounds, designated picnic areas, paved developed areas or designated smoking areas.

· Campfires and cooking fires may still be used in designated campgrounds, designated picnic areas, commercial lodging and residential areas in developed portions of the park in accordance with park regulations.

·

There are no administrative exemptions to this order. Notice of closure will be posted and areas will be monitored to ensure compliance. This designation will remain in place until rescinded.

For information planning your visit in Yosemite National Park visit : www.nps.gov/yose