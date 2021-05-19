Woodmen Street Proposed Turnaround Workshop, May 20

The Town of Mammoth Lakes and Eastern Sierra Transit Authority (ESTA) have been working together for many years to identify a solution to provide consistent public transit service to the Old Mammoth neighborhood. The Town is currently proposing to develop a bus turnaround at the intersection of Old Mammoth Road and Woodmen Street, with the goal of expanding transit opportunities in the Old Mammoth neighborhood.

We want your input! The Town is providing several opportunities for residents to learn about the project and voice their comments and concerns about the proposed turnaround itself and upcoming changes to transit service to the Old Mammoth neighborhood:

Please sign in to the Engage Mammoth Lakes website to take the Old Mammoth Rd Transit Survey regarding Old Mammoth bus stop locations and other transit service topics. This page also includes a project site plan, and FAQs about the project and transit service in the Old Mammoth neighborhood.

Come to our on-site Open House, Thursday May 20, between 4-6PM, at 2125 Old Mammoth Rd (corner of Old Mammoth Rd and Woodmen St) for a presentation from Town staff and an opportunity for in-person Q&A.

Join us at the Planning and Economic Development Commission meeting, Wednesday June 9, at 2PM (in Town Council Chambers at 437 Old Mammoth Rd Suite Z or online via Zoom) for a presentation from Town staff and an opportunity for public comment.

Join us at a Town Council meeting (date TBD)

For additional information, please contact:

Amy Callanan, PE

Associate Engineer

Town of Mammoth Lakes

acallanan@townofmammothlakes.ca.gov

﻿760-965-3657

We look forward to hearing from you!