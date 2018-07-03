Wild Willy’s Hot Spring Road Short Delays, July 10-13

The Bureau of Land Management Bishop Field Office and the Mono County Public Works Department will be conducting road maintenance on the Wild Willy’s Hot Spring Road in Long Valley from July 10-13. Motorists should expect temporary road closures between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

“On busy days, more than 500 vehicles travel the dirt road that leads to this popular destination,” says BLM Bishop Field Manager Steve Nelson. “Our partnership with Mono County is key to our ability to maintain both the recreational access and the natural values that make this area a special place to visit.”

The BLM and Mono County are working together to maintain and improve recreational access to Wild Willy’s Hot Springs. The road is in need of resurfacing and drainage improvements to prevent unintentional damage to adjacent sagebrush and meadow habitats, and to ensure that vehicles can continue to make it safely to the hot springs.

As stewards, the BLM manages public lands for the benefit of current and future generations, providing opportunities for outdoor recreation and shared conservation stewardship in pursuit of the agency's multiple-use mission.

For more information, please contact the Bishop Field Office at 760-872-5000.