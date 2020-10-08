Wild Iris Fundraiser; Local Events Calendar for This Week

Wild Iris Virtual Wine Tasting fundraiser, Oct. 9

Wild Iris and Bleu Handcrafted foods will be hosting a virtual wine tasting Oct. 9 beginning at 6 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to Wild Iris Family Counseling & Crisis Center. Prices are $23 for the wine or $30 for a wine and food pairing. Call Bleu Handcrafted Foods at 760-914-2538 or email sarahjrea@gmail.com for more information.

Eastern Sierra Cancer Alliance Virtual Fun Run/Walk fundraiser, Oct. 11

The Eastern Sierra Cancer Alliance is celebrating 20 years supporting local cancer patients! This year, instead of our usual Fun Run/Walk, we are going VIRTUAL! from Sunday Oct. 11 through Saturday Oct. 17. The need of our cancer community is greater than ever, and we are hoping for your support. Please help us in our mission to help cancer patients and their families. We are inviting participants to run or walk wherever the spirit moves you during the week of October 11th. Registration is $30 for an adult and $15 for a youth 12 and under. Visit https://escanceralliance.org/registration to sign up.

‘The Parcel’ Update Virtual Community Conversation, Oct. 13

Join the Town of Mammoth for an update on The Parcel. Meet their Development Partner, hear about the next steps and stay engaged. The presentation will be followed by Q+A. The Covid-19 pandemic has affected our daily lives, the Town has continued to move The Parcel affordable housing project forward during 2020 and has made significant progress on achieving our goal of new affordable housing in Mammoth Lakes. Several milestones have been accomplished including: Approval of the final Conceptual Land Use Plan (December 2019); Selection of a Development Partner (Pacific West Communities) (March 18, 2020) who will help the Town develop housing on the site and the award of a $20 million grant for infrastructure at The Parcel. (July 1, 2020). We are now progressing with the planning entitlement phase and we would like to invite you to a Virtual Community Conversation to receive an update on The Parcel. The meeting will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, October 13th at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be conducted by Zoom webinar. Register in advance for this webinar:

https://monocounty.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1pzdow6aSOi5d7byg8sZWw

Conversación de comunidad virtual El Proyecto Parcela de Vivienda Asequible, Oct. 13

Actualizar en el paquete; Conoce a nuestro socio de de-sarrllo; aPróximos pasos ¡manténgase comprometido; Presentación seguida por preguntas y respuestas. Regístrese con anticipación para este seminario web:)

‘Facelift Eastside’ cleanup, Oct. 14-17

Join the ‘Facelift Eastside’ effort to help clean up the Eastern Sierra following a summer of high use. Facelift Eastside is a four-day period to promote the clean-up of public lands in the Eastern Sierra. Multiple non-profits and organizations will help local residents to clean up litter in the local areas. The partnering agencies and organizations will adhere to local guidance from the health officials in respect to Covid-19 social distancing. Trash dumpsters will be provided at locations to allow groups to properly dispose of collected garbage. For questions, contact Dakota Snider at: dsnider@visitmammoth.com

Wild Iris Arts & Crafts Auction fundraiser, Oct. 16 - 18

This event is an arts and craft auction to benefit Wild Iris. Wild Iris and C5 Studios are working together with the local art community to fund-raise and raise awareness about domestic violence in Inyo and Mono counties. Attendees will have an opportunity to bid on art created by local artists. The show will run: Friday, Oct. 16: 6 – 10 p.m. (reservations required); Saturday, Oct. 17: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (open to the public); Saturday, Oct. 17: 6 – 10 p.m. (reservations required); Sunday, Oct. 18: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (open to the public). Reservations are made in 30-minute time slots and due to Covid-19 up to ten people are admitted in each group. Tickets are available on a sliding scale between $10 and $50. For questions, contact C5 Studios at contact@c5studios.org or 760-258-1059.

“The Winter Ahead Community Conversation” with MMSA, Oct. 19

A “Community Conversation with Mammoth Mountain Ski Area” is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. through Mono County and the Town of Mammoth Lakes. At this meeting, the company will be able to provide more details to the community on how it plans to operate this ski and snowboard season. Go to https://tinyurl.com/yxt2osqr for more information.

Mammoth Tourism/Mammoth Chamber Virtual “Community Coffee,” Oct. 29

Join Mammoth Lakes Tourism and the Mammoth Lakes Chamber of Commerce for its monthly Community Coffee. Please see the Zoom information below and please note the passcode that will be required to enter the meeting. This is a new requirement from Zoom.

Join at 08:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86378078028. Meeting ID: 863 7807 8028. Passcode:185683

One tap mobile: +16699006833,,86378078028# US (San Jose)

+12532158782,,86378078028# US (Tacoma)

Mono County Virtual Peapod now open

Socialize with other families in Mono County online each Monday and Friday at 10 a.m. with Mono Kids Virtual Peapods go to https://www.first5mono.org/peapod-program/ for the Zoom links and on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live.

Mammoth Lakes Library Story Hour and Curbside Pickup, Wednesdays

Join Mammoth Lakes library for a virtual story hour Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. in English and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. in Spanish via the Mammoth Lakes Library Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/mammothlakeslibrary. Mammoth Library also has a resource page at https://monocolibraries.org/online-resources/cabin-fever-remedies to cure those cabin fever blues. NEW! Curbside pick-up available.