Where now, Mammoth Mountain? Rusty Gregory, Mark Brownlie weigh in on the coming winter season

Ed note; These letters were sent to the Mammoth Mountain community this week as Alterra announced Mammoth Mountain was scheduled to open Nov. 14, with $1M in Covid-19 mitigations in place:

A Letter from Rusty Gregory:

The health and well-being of Alterra Mountain Company guests, employees, and local communities has and will always be our company’s highest priority. Since last winter’s resort closures, our teams have been working to develop operating plans and protocols designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We are intently focused on complying with local, county, and state regulations and offering the best guest experience possible for the 20/21 season. The effectiveness of these plans will rely on your cooperation with our enforcement of face coverings, social distancing and crowd management on and off the mountain.

This effort starts with controlling resort visitation levels to avoid overcrowding. We are prioritizing access for season pass holders and will tightly regulate the number of daily lift tickets that will be available by advance purchase only. To this end, walk-up window sales will be eliminated, and the sale of most undated lift ticket products will be discontinued until further notice. Please visit mammothmountain.com/covid for more information regarding our policies.

The pandemic has disrupted our lives in so many unpredictable ways. Medical professionals and scientists tell us that this constantly changing dynamic will likely continue until effective vaccines and therapeutics are developed and become available to the general public. Alterra Mountain Company and our destinations are committed to staying on top of the inevitable changes to come as best practices and health regulations throughout the two countries, six states, three Canadian provinces and 15 mountain communities in which we operate rapidly evolve. Our teams will communicate these changes to you as soon as possible so we can all adjust and plan accordingly.

Like you, I’m excited to get back to winter and the skiing and riding to come. These unprecedented times will continue to challenge us and will require tolerance and effort by all of us to help keep each other healthy and our destinations open for your enjoyment.

I look forward to seeing you on the mountain.

Rusty Gregory

Chief Executive Officer

Alterra Mountain Company

A letter from Mark Brownlie:

To Our Mammoth Family,

You just received information from Alterra Mountain Company CEO Rusty Gregory regarding the upcoming 20/21 winter season. Most importantly, I would like to reiterate Rusty’s sentiment that the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees, guests and community continues to be our utmost priority.

With Mother Nature’s blessing, Mammoth Mountain will open for skiing and riding on November 14. There are endless questions regarding what winter at Mammoth will look like, and while we don’t have all of the answers yet, we’re just as excited as you at the prospect of getting back on snow. We do know that social distancing and mask usage are vital to staying safe and staying open. As has been the case all summer, masks will be required in lift lines, gondolas, lodges, shuttle buses and anywhere within six feet of others.

Thanks to the vision of our founder Dave McCoy, Mammoth Mountain has an exceptional lift network with over 3,500 skiable acres and plenty of room to enjoy skiing and riding. With the right conditions, Mammoth is as good as it gets for being socially distanced. At present, we plan to control resort visitation levels to avoid overcrowding by prioritizing access for season pass holders. We will tightly regulate the number of daily lift tickets which will be available by advance purchase only. Walk-up sales of lift tickets will no longer be available, allowing us to further manage capacity and reduce contact points in our lodges.

We are investing over $1 million in COVID-19 related resort enhancements. These include increased “grab and go” food and beverage offerings, additional outdoor seating and quick transaction technology. As always, we will be nimble in making adjustments mandated by local health officials and state government as the COVID-19 mitigation environment continues to change.

I’d like to thank all of our guests who visited this summer, we truly appreciate your commitment and respect for the safety of our community and our employees. Your efforts allowed us to open and remain open for the summer season, and we’re confident that our learnings this summer will assist us in safely operating throughout winter 20/21.

On behalf of myself and our entire Mammoth Team, thank you for your patience and understanding throughout these vague and challenging times. We know there will be more challenges in our future, but with skiing and riding at the heart of what we do, we are committed to safely sharing our mountain home with you and can’t wait to see you on the hill this season.

Mark Brownlie

President and Chief Operating Officer

Mammoth Resorts