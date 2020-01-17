What to Do This Week Near Mammoth; Jan. 17-22

‘An Evening of Broadway’ Jan. 17–Jan. 19

Mammoth Lakes Repertory Theatre (MLRT) Artistic Director Shira Dubrovner, is pleased to announce a scintillating weekend offering – “An Evening of Broadway” Talented local performers from Mammoth and Bishop regale their audiences with a sampling of some of the best musical numbers from Broadway musicals that originated in every decade from the 1940s through and to 2012. On Friday and Saturday Jan. 17 & 18 at 7 p.m. and Sunday Jan. 19 at 4 p.m. Reserve your VIP $35 tickets for a pre-show reception, which also includes reserved seating for the show, for Friday and Saturday shows at 6 p.m. Located at Edison Theatre, 100 College Parkway, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546. Buy tickets online at www.MammothLakesRepertoryTheatre.org. Show Only tickets $20/$18/$10; Tickets available at the door for $22.

Mammoth Lakes Chamber Music Unbound presents the Felici Piano Trio, Jan. 18

Join the Felici Piano Trio in a concert celebrating “The City of Music”. Saturday January 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Cerro Coso College. The program, “Viva Vienna” features piano trios by Beethoven (his mercurial trio opus 70, no. 2), Anton Arensky and a violin sonata by Mozart, performed by Rebecca Hang and Steven Vanhauwaert. Tickets ($25 Adult, $20 Senior, $7 Student) are available online www.ChamberMusicUnbound.org, at the Booky Joint, the Inyo Council for the Arts, or at the door 45 minutes before performances.

“The Alabama Hills under our Feet” Jan. 18

On Saturday Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. until Noon join us at the Arch Loop Trail Parking, in the Alabama Hills National Scenic Area to hear geological and cultural tales while on a short walk through corridors and crags nestled in the Sierra Nevada foothills. This ancient landscape captures the stories of the ages. Directions: From Lone Pine turn west on Whitney Portal Road and drive for approximately 2.5 miles to Movie Road. Go north on Movie Road for approximately 1.5 mile. The road will begin to curve to the east. Look for a large parking area and a trail head sign to your left. Please wear layered clothing for a range of conditions, sturdy footwear and be sure to bring plenty of water. For more information contact Dave Kirk, 760 872-5000 or John Kelly, 760-872-1220 john@esiaonline.org

Sierra Club snowshoe, Jan. 19

Join the Sierra Club for a five-mile leisurely snowshoe hike from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a route that begins at Knolls from the Scenic Loop, to the Shady Rest Ballpark. Meet at the parking lot at Union Bank in Mammoth at 9 a.m. to carpool and shuttle cars. Be sure to dress in layers and bring snacks, lunch, water. Well behaved dogs are okay. Skiers are welcome, but we will be traveling at a snowshoeing pace. Abominable weather will cancel. For more information, contact Dick at rhihn@skidmore.edu or call 760-709-5050.

Not your Grandma’s Bingo benefit for local children with cancer, Jan. 21

Volunteer Eastern Sierra’s wild ‘n crazy Not Your Grandma’s Bingo returns to The Warming Hut Restaurant on Old Mammoth Road with proceeds going to Rhiannon's Kids, a fund under the umbrella of the Mammoth Hospital Foundation. Check it out at: http://mammothhospital.org/giving-back/rhiannonskids/ Doors open at 5 pm with the first game beginning at 6 pm. Come to support Rhiannon's Kids that helps support local families in a tough spot.

Multiple Sclerosis Support Group, Jan. 22

Meet Wednesday Jan. 22 from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Mammoth Lakes Library. This meeting will be held monthly. Support partners welcome. ADA accessible. For more information, contact Deanna at easternsierramsgroup@gmail.com

Eastern Sierra Land Trust Open House Celebration, Jan. 22

Join us as we mix and mingle with conservation partners and community members like you! We’ll lift our glasses in celebration, as we kick off another year of protecting and caring for this incredible region. On Wednesday, January 22 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Eastern Sierra Land Trust, 250 N Fowler St. in Bishop. RSVPs are encouraged but not required. You may contact Marie at marie@eslt.org or call 760-873-4554 if you plan to attend.

Rock Climbing: ‘Foundation for Life’ slideshow, Jan. 23

Join local professional climber Katie Lambert while she weaves a tale of how rock climbing has been the foundation for her life – from the bayous of Louisiana to the granite of the Sierra and how she came to call Bishop home. Doors open at 6 p.m. the program begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday Jan. 23 at Mammoth Lakes Visitor Center in the USFS Auditorium. Tickets are $15, under 18 years old tickets are free. Purchase tickets at https://sierraforever.org/winter-adventure-series admission includes on beverage of your choice so bring your own cup or mug, or purchase an $8 ESIA stainless steel mug onsite.

‘Film History in the Alabama Hills’ walk, Jan. 25

There have been more than 400 movies and countless commercials filmed in the Alabama Hills. Come and hear interesting and amusing stories about numerous productions as you explore the camera locations. This walk covers an area of Movie Flat that includes locations from memorable films such as Gunga Din, Tremors, and Django Unchained. This is a relatively easy walk on existing roads and trails covering less than one mile. Saturday Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. until Noon, we will meet at the Arch Loop Trail Parking in the Alabama Hills National Scenic Area. Directions: From Lone Pine turn west on Whitney Portal Road and drive for approximately 2.5 miles to Movie Road. Go north on Movie Road for approximately 1.5 mile. The road will begin to curve to the east. Look for a large parking area and a trail head sign to your left. Be sure to wear layered clothing, sturdy footwear and bring plenty of water. For more information contact Dave Kirk, 760 872-5000 or John Kelly, 760-872-1220 john@esiaonline.org

Ski Lookout Mountain Loop, Jan. 26

Cross-country ski or snowshoe the realatively flat, groomed snowmobile trail east of Hwy 395 on almost a 5.5-mile loop around Lookout Mountain. Plan to be out about four hours, including a lunch stop. Well-behaved dogs are welcome. Snow conditions may require alternate plans. Meet at Mammoth Lakes Union Bank parking lot at 10 a.m. For more information contact Vivian at 510-414-9948 or barrontoo@gmail.com. RSVP's are appreciated.

Fifth Annual International Feast (Feb. 8) tickets now on sale

The Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club is planning its Fifth Annual International Feast for Feb. 8 but there is no time to waste; tickets go fast for this popular event and the event sells out every year. The feast will be held at the Heritage Arts Building at the Tri-County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 5 p.m. This fundraiser supports youth programming including the foreign exchange program, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, and college scholarships This year’s Taste of Italy Feast will feature traditional Italian treats including melons wrapped with prosciutto, minestrone soup, and Osso Buco (beef shanks braised with vegetables and white wine) serve with creamy polenta. Dessert is cannolis and coffee liquor flavored panna cotta. Vegetarian options are available: carrot buco and panna cotta. The bar will be stocked with beer, wine (including Italian wines), and limoncellos (an Italian liquor made from the zest of lemons, sugar, water, and vodka). A silent auction that focuses on local businesses and Eastern Sierra experiences and the ever-popular Instant Wine Cellar raffle are planned again this year. Dinner music will be provided by Sandy Anderson and friends. Come dance to classic rock music from Sax 5th Avenue. Tickets can be purchased online at https://bishopsunriserotary.brownpapertickets.com/. Before January 1, 2020, ticket prices will be $45/person and $325 for a table of 8 (full table includes a bottle of wine). After January 1, tickets can be purchased online or will be on sale at the Bishop Chamber of Commerce. Ticket prices will be $55/person and $425 for a table of 8 (including bottle of wine). Tickets should be purchased in advance. This event has sold out in the past three years.

Owens Lake Bird Festival begins planning

Mark your calendars, the 2020 Owens Lake Bird Festival will be held Friday, April 24 to Sunday, April 26. The Owens Lake Bird Festival is a celebration of the thousands of migratory birds as they travel through the Owens Valley and of the rich and precious natural environment of the Eastern Sierra. With over 30 outings offered, the Bird Festival covers topics including birding, botany, photography, geology, local history, and more. Space is available for 150 participants, planning is still underway but you can visit the website: https://friendsoftheinyo.org/owens-lake-bird-festival/ for information about past events.