What to Do This Week in the Eastern Sierra, Jan. 9-16

Ongoing: Alabama Hills Interpretive hikes now underway most weekends

If you have ever wanted to check out the famous Alabama Hills with a trained guide, now is your chance, with guided hikes scheduled for most weekends of 2020. Hikers can meet the Interpretive Guide at the Eastern Sierra Visitor Center in Lone Pine at 10 a.m. and carpool when possible to the respective trailhead. The full schedule can be found at https://sierraforever.org/interpretive-hikes. For more information, contact Dave Kirk, Bureau of Land Management, at 760-872-5000, or John Kelly, Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association, at 760-872-1220 or john@esiaonline.org.

Avalanche Safety training kickoff, Jan. 11

Join Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center expert Nick Russell and learn how to safely navigate avalanche prone areas, and what to do it caught in an avalanche. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and there will be a raffle and silent auction. The event will be held in the Canyon Lodge at The Village in Mammoth. Go to https://www.esavalanche.org for more information.

Free Mammoth Ice Rink Skate Nights, Jan. 10, Feb. 21

Come over to 416 Sierra Park Road for FREE admission and rentals (subject to availability) at the Mammoth Ice Rink! Come out and enjoy these events. Dates for 2019/2020 include: Dec. 13, Jan. 10, and Feb. 14. Call 760-965-3695 for more information.

Art & Wine Acrylic Painting, Jan. 11

Mono Arts Council is hosting an art and wine event from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at MAC Gallery and Art Center, 437 Old Mammoth Road. Join resident artist Miguel Flores while he provides step by step instruction to recreate a lively cactus painting in acrylics. The cost of the class is $45, which includes all materials and a glass of wine. Tickets can be purchased at www.monoarts.org. Please call Caroline at 760-914-2909 if you have any questions.

Sierra Club Inyo Craters cross country ski, Jan. 12

The Sierra Club Range of Light group will be exploring the Inyo Craters area. The trip is five to six miles, or about three hours round trip, with a break for lunch. Advanced-beginner ski level and dogs are welcome. Dress in layers, bring snacks, lunch, and water. Meet at the Union Bank parking lot in Mammoth to carpool. Abominable weather will cancel. For information, contact Ann Leithliter annleithliter@gmail.comor or call 415-939-5503.

Stott Pilates®, Jan. 14 and every Tuesday

Join instructor Tessa Coker at the Crowley Lake Community Center for Classical Pilates matwork with a contemporary twist. Classes continue Jan. 7, 14, 21, and 28 and Feb. 4, 11, 18, and 25. All classes are held at the Crowley Lake Community Center unless noted otherwise. For more information, contact Isabel at 760-935-4089 or isbxoxo@gmail.com.

Women in Business, ‘Turning Negatives into Positives,’ Jan. 14

Join in for an evening of inspiration and motivation as Women in Business kicks off 2020. Tuesday Jan. 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at The Fort at 452 Old Mammoth Road. They will be discussing what they have learned and how it can help you. Guest speakers include Alisa Harper Mokler of The Warming Hut and Sandra DiDomizio of Green Fox Events and Guest Services.

First ‘Winter Adventure’ series talks begin Jan. 16

The Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association is hosting the fifth annual Winter Adventure Series January through February. The series runs every Thursday night, Jan. 16 through Feb. 20 in the U.S.F.S. Auditorium at the Mammoth Lakes Visitor Center, beginning with “Free Climbing Photos and Stories” by Kate Rutherford, local professional climber. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at https://sierraforever.org/winter-adventure-series/.

Yin-Yoga class, Jan. 16 and every Thursday

Join Yin Yoga Instructor Tessa Coker at the Crowley Lake Community Center for a passive practice, focusing on opening the hip joints and spine. Must bring your own mat. Classes run Thursdays from 5-6 p.m. including these dates: Jan. 16, 23, 30 and Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27. All classes are held at the Crowley Lake Community Center unless noted otherwise. For more information, contact Isabel at 760-935-4089 or isbxoxo@gmail.com

Mammoth Voices hosts D8 candidates Tim Donnelly and Chris Bubser for Q and A, lunch, at Giovanni's, Jan. 16

Mammoth Voices will be hosting two candidates for Rep. Paul Cook’s open Congressional District 8 (that’s us) seat from 11:30-1 p.m. at Giovannnis. The candidates will be given a Q and A. Giovanni's is located at 437 Old Mammoth Road. A luncheon buffet ($15 cash) will be served promptly at 11:30 p.m. and the forum will begin at 11:45 p.m. "We have sent all the candidates a list of questions, attached, and invited them to submit written responses whether or not they can attend the luncheon," according to Mammoth Voices. "All written responses to the questions will be available for distribution the day after the meeting. Note - at this time we have not confirmed the final number of candidates who will be attending. We have two confirmed and reserve the right to modify the format of the forum to accommodate the candidates in the allowable time. The forum will be video recorded by Dan McConnell for the community. All are welcome to attend."