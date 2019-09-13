What to Do in the Eastern Sierra This Week

There is a lot going on in the Eastern Sierra in the next few weeks, even as the summer crowds have left.

Here's just a sample;

Autumn Artists Reception, Sept. 13

From 5-7 p.m., join the Mono Arts Council folks at their Gallery and Art Center (in the Vons Mall next to the Chocolate Factory) for an Autumn artist gallery reception! Come chat with some of the talented artists participating in our exhibition, Inspired by Autumn and enjoy a glass of wine while browsing the many beautiful things in our gallery. Go to monoarts.org for more information.

Fall Migratory Bird Walks at Devils Postpile, Sept. 14

Join Santiago Escruceria of the Eastern Sierra Audubon Society on September 7th & 14th for morning bird walks at Devils Postpile National Monument. The San Joaquin River at Devils Postpile is an important migration corridor through the mountains. At least 114 species of birds live or visit here. Come see who is flying through as the fall migration begins. The group will meet at Minaret Vista at the top off the mountain above the Mammoth Mountain Ski Resort at 7:30 a.m. and carpool from there down to Devils Postpile to start the walk at 8 a.m. The standard $10 per vehicle access fee still applies. Bring binoculars, sturdy shoes for hiking, water and snacks, and a keen eye for spotting birds. For more information, look on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/devil- spostpile/ or https://www.facebook. com/esaaudubon/ or contact Devils Postpile National Monument at 760- 934-2289. Please call ahead to sign up or register on Facebook so we know to expect you.

Drive Electric Week, Mammoth, Sept. 14

Hundreds of electric vehicle drivers, EV enthusiasts and EV curious, will gather, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Village at 6201 Minaret and Main in Mammoth to highlight the fun, clean- air benefits, and cost-savings of electric cars at Mammoth Lakes’ second National Drive Electric Week Event, “Experience Electric.” The event is part of the sixth annual National Drive Electric Week. Owners of electric cars, including Teslas, Mitsubishis, Chevys will offer free RIDES in their vehicles to share their experiences. Cars include SUVs with plenty of room to carry recreational gear. (No pressure, no sales, just a chance to experience and learn more about electric vehicles.) EV Educators will be on hand to answer questions about charging, installing charging in your home or business and the many incentives that are available, Federal, State and Local that make driving electric accessible for every budget. Stage presentations. Free Raffle with a Grand Fondo 2020 ticket (worth up to $100) and other gift certificates from local businesses (an extra ticket to anyone arriving on public transit!). Eastern Sierra Electric Vehicle Association, chapter of Electric Auto Association, is organizing the Mammoth Lakes Event. Sierra Club and Ready for 100 are local sponsors. Plug In America, the Sierra Club and the Electric Auto Association are national organizers. TO VOLUNTEER (at registration, set up, take down, to usher people to their test rides, to help with the raffle etc.) OR with questions contact: Don Condon. Email: condon. don@gmail.com 510-467-2197. TO REGISTER for this free event paste the link below into your browser: https://driveelectricweek.org/event. php?eventid=1967

Lakes Basin Cleanup, Sept. 14

The final Trail Days stewardship event of the season is the annual Lakes Basin Cleanup. Join California Trout and Mammoth Lakes Tourism for the annual Lakes Basin Cleanup, part of the Great Sierra River Cleanup. Meet at 8:30 a.m. at Horseshoe Lake for free breakfast, work assignments, free lunch and great giveaways! Please bring your own plate, cup and silver ware to prevent the need for single use products! More info at mltpa.org. The event is from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Volunteers of all ages and abilities are welcome. Please dress for trail work: sturdy, closed-toed shoes, long pants, long sleeve shirts and gloves. All tools provided. Viisit mltpa.org or email traildays@mltpa.org.

Not Your Grandma’s Bingo, Sept. 17

Not Your Grandma’s Bingo returns at the Warming Hut Restaurant on Old Mammoth Road. Sponsored by VES - Volunteer Eastern Sierra, this month's wild and crazy bingo evening will support arts programs for children provided by MAC (Mono Arts Council) and Unbound Chamber Music. Come to NYG's Bingo to support the arts for kids and tay for the fun. Special menu will offer food and beverages to purchase. Doors open at 5 p.m.; first game at 6 pm. For more contact Kathleen Taylor at 760-815-9950.

.

Master Food Preservers hold Oktoberfest food prep training, Sept. 21

The UCCE Inyo and Mono Counties Master Food Preservers are teaching a workshop called Oktoberfest: Sausage, Kraut and Mustard! We will teach you how grind meat to make fresh sausage and how to flavor it with herbs and spices. We will teach you how to make sauerkraut from scratch and the fermenting process and how to make mustard! You will receive recipes, a sausage spice pack and tastes of everything that we teach you to make. The workshop will be held Saturday, September 21st from 10am to 1pm at Jill Kinmont Boothe School, 166 Grandview Road, Bishop. The workshop fee is $25 to cover the cost of materials used and is by paid reservation only prior to the workshop. Our workshops generally sell out and space is limited. For more information or to register for the workshop, contact Melissa Yeager at 760-873-7854 or melyeager@ucanr.edu.

Sierra Club hike, Spillaway-Helen-Bingaman Lakes, Sept. 22

Join the Sierra Club on a hike via the Mono Pass trail to Spillaway and then cross country to Bingaman lakes for a 10 mile round trip. No dogs. Meet at 8 am at the Mobil/Whoa Neli Deli on Hwy 120 in the gravel parking lot before turning in.Bring a pass if you have one. Public welcome. RSVP through MeetUp: https://www.meetup.com/ROLG-SierraClub-Outings-Meetup/

Stay tuned for next week's Events Calendar!