This Week's Mammoth Times Events Calendar, July 8-July 14

Ongoing: Free public health Covid-19 testing by OptumServe, every Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays

Free Covid-19 testing for Mono County residents at the Mammoth Lakes Foundation (parking lot) located at 100 College Parkway from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (closed from 3 - 4 p.m.) Appointments are preferred but walk-in testing is also provided. Vehicles access the parking lot from College Parkway, adjacent to Wagon Wheel Road. Testing is OPEN to Mono County residents, all ages, regardless of insurance. For questions, call the Mono County Health Department at 760-924-1830.

Ongoing: Trail Days 2021/Here is how to sign up for shifts

Join the Mammoth Lakes Trail System tail crew and hosts to help with new trail construction, maintenance and stewardship activities this summer. You can sign up online for volunteer shifts one week in advance. Open shifts are available Wednesdays and weekends through September. All ages and ability levels are welcome. Sign up at https:// www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4dabad28abfec43-join1. If you have questions or are interested in sponsorship, pleasecontactusat traildays@mltpa.org

Mono Basin Historical Society and Community Presbyterian

Church Fundraiser, Vendor sign ups now open. The Artists and Ice Cream Fundraiser will be taking place on July 17 at the Solar Pavilion and Hess Park in Lee Vining. Artists with Eastern Sierra related works such as: paintings, pottery, bead work, photography etc. are encour- aged to reserve their spots to sell their works. Cost is $25 per artist. Submit photos of your work to ArtMBHS@gmail. com. For questions call Priscilla at 248-904-6013.

Mammoth Festival of Beers & Bluesapalooza tickets on sale now.

The 25th Annual Mammoth Festival of Beers & Bluesapalooza will be held August 5–8, 2021 at The Woods in Mammoth Lakes, CA. All tickets purchased for the 2020 festival will be honored at the 2021 festival and nothing is required from you to change your tickets. If you need help locating your tickets, email festival ticketing group Nightout at support@nightout.com or call 800-936-3126. To purchase tickets go to https://mammothbluesbrews- fest.com/tickets/

Mammoth Half Marathon, June 6 – Sept. 25

The popular Mammoth Half Marathon is back this year with a new format run by Epic Run – a flex run, where the route and swag are provided for you. Just pick your date to visit and run. Offered daily June through September with 13.1 mile, 10K or 5K routes available. Register online now by going to: https://shop.epic.run/products/epic-run-mammoth. After registration, your shirt, bib, and other items will be mailed to you.

Free Film Screening, Manzanar, Diverted: When Water Becomes Dust, July 7-10

InterSection Films is proud to bring the free screening of Manzanar, Diverted: When Water Becomes Dust, directed and produced by Ann Kaneko and produced by Jin Yoo-Kim, to Payahuunadü/Owens Valley. These screenings will occur from July 7 in Lee Vining at 7:30 p.m. in the Solar Pavilion, July 8 at 7:30 p.m. in Bishop at the Tri-County Fairgrounds, July 9 in Big Pine at 6:30 p.m. in the Alan Spoonhunter Gymnasium and July 10 in Lone Pine at 7 p.m. in the Tribal Gym. All of the screenings will be accompanied by a panel, featuring local community organizers. For more information contact manzanardiverted@gmail.com.

Free Community Class, Stretch and Relax, July 8, 22

Join Instructor Tessa Coker Thursday from 8-9 a.m. for a Stretch and Relax class where the focus is on joint mo- bility, flexibility, and guided relaxation. This free class will be held at the Crowley Lake Community Center. For more information, contact Isabel at 760-935-4089 or isbxoxo@gmail.com Participants must bring their own mat.

Torah by the Falls, July 12

Twice a month Torah class by Twin Lakes Overlook. Open to the Jewish community regardless of affiliation. No prior knowledge needed. Join us from 4 to 5 p.m. For additional information visit https://www.chabadmammoth. com/events.

Mono County Democratic Central Committee (Zoom) Meeting, July 12

The Mono Democrats meet via Zoom the second Monday of each month from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome. Pre- register via CADEM Zoom Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYvcOuhqj4vEtAPzMln109L- rr0jHg2SuXco or email us at monocountydemocrats@gmail.com to receive the meeting login information.

Free Stott Pilates Matwork, July 13, 20, 27

Join Instructor Tessa Coker Tuesday 8-9 a.m. for classic Pilates matwork with a contemporary twist. Mobilize, lengthen and strengthen the whole body with emphasis on core stability. This free class will be held at the Crowley Lake Community Center. For more information, contact Isabel at 760-935-4089 or isbxoxo@gmail.com Participants must bring their own mat.

Join us as we learn the weekly Pirkei Avot and learn life-lessons from our great sages. Open to the Jewish com- munity regardless of affiliation. No prior knowledge needed. Every Tuesday from 4 to 4:45 p.m., in the Bishop City Park located at 688 North Main Street, Bishop. For additional information visit https://www.chabadmammoth. com/events.