This Week's Mammoth Times Events Calendar, July 29-Aug. 4

Ongoing: Free public health Covid-19 testing by OptumServe, every Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays

Free Covid-19 testing for Mono County residents at the Mammoth Lakes Foundation (parking lot) located at 100 College Parkway from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (closed from 3 - 4 p.m.) Appointments are preferred but walk-in testing is also provided. Vehicles access the parking lot from College Parkway, adjacent to Wagon Wheel Road. Testing is OPEN to Mono County residents, all ages, regardless of insurance. For questions, call the Mono County Health Department at 760-924-1830.

Ongoing: Trail Days 2021/Here is how to sign up for shifts

Join the Mammoth Lakes Trail System tail crew and hosts to help with new trail construction, maintenance and stewardship activities this summer. You can sign up online for volunteer shifts one week in advance. Open shifts are available Wednesdays and weekends through September. All ages and ability levels are welcome. Sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4dabad28abfec43-join1. If you have questions or are interested in sponsorship, please contact us at traildays@mltpa.org

Unbound Music Chamber Festival's final weekend, July 30, Aug. 1

Music lovers, don’t miss this weekend’s concerts of the 2021 Unbound Music Chamber Festival! In its third and final week two distinctive programs await you on Friday night and Sunday afternoon at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Festival audiences can welcome back pianist James Winn of the Argenta Trio (UNR), violinist David Porter of the Utah Symphony, cellist Thomas Loewenheim (Cal State Fresno), and Oscar Hidalgo (double bass, L.A. Chamber Orchestra). New to the artist roster are the mother/daughter team of Varty Manouelian (L. A. Phil) and Cara Pogossian, a recent graduate of the Curtis School of Music in Philadelphia. Four more accomplished student-musicians, violinists Arianna Pope (Oberlin College), Sophia Schuldt (Arizona State U) and Nicole Skaggs (Cal State Fresno), as well as pianist Ari Schuldt (Indiana U), all alumni of the Sierra Academy of Music, perform as well. While the capacity of the venue is 360, only 180 tickets will be available per concert. Tickets are available online at ChamberMusicUnbound.org, the Booky Joint, and at the door on concert nights, 45 minutes before showtime.

Mammoth Festival of Beers & Bluesapalooza is Aug. 5-8; tickets on sale now

The 25th Annual Mammoth Festival of Beers & Bluesapalooza will be held August 5–8, 2021 at The Woods in Mammoth Lakes, CA. All tickets purchased for the 2020 festival will be honored at the 2021 festival and nothing is required from you to change your tickets. If you need help locating your tickets, email festival ticketing group Nightout at support@nightout.com or call 800-936-3126. To purchase tickets go to https://mammothbluesbrewsfest.com/tickets/

Mammoth Half Marathon, June 6 – Sept. 25

The popular Mammoth Half Marathon is back this year with a new format run by Epic Run – a flex run, where the route and swag are provided for you. Just pick your date to visit and run. Offered daily June through September with 13.1 mile, 10K or 5K routes available.

Register online now by going to: https://shop.epic.run/products/epic-run-mammoth. After registration, your shirt, bib, and other items will be mailed to you.

Free Stott Pilates Matwork, Aug. 3

Join Instructor Tessa Coker Tuesday 8-9 a.m. for classic Pilates matwork with a contemporary twist. Mobilize, lengthen and strengthen the whole body with emphasis on core stability. This free class will be held at the Crowley Lake Community Center. For more information, contact Isabel at 760-935-4089 or isbxoxo@gmail.com Participants must bring their own mat.