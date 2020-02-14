This Week's Events Calendar: Feb. 13-20

Ongoing: FREE expert tax help now through April 15

It’s that time of year again. The AARP Foundation Tax Aide programs in Mammoth and Bishop using IRS-certified volunteers prepare federal and state tax returns online without charge to low and moderate income residents – in other words, most of us! In Mammoth at the Mammoth Lakes Library, appointments are available Monday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. To schedule an appointment, call 760-934-5674. The AARP encourages all taxpayers to file early even if they potentially owe money as those payments are not due until April 15, regardless of when they file their tax return. Spanish speaking assistance is available and walk-ins are welcome. In Bishop at the Northern Inyo Hospital Birch Street Annex, appointments are available Tuesday, Friday and Saturday afternoons. To schedule an appointment, call 760-937-1397.

Time running out to apply for Census jobs; pay begins at $18/hour

This is your last chance to apply for a Census job. Pay begins at $18 an hour in Mono County. You can apply atwww.2020census.gov/jobs. You must be at least 18 years old, have a social security number and e-mail address. Your interview will be on the phone. Your job offer will be over the phone. These are great jobs for anyone entering the workforce, retirees, or anyone with a job who wants to make extra money. Hours are flexible, you’re paid for training, and reimbursed $0.58 per mile if you use your personal vehicle.

'Winter Adventure Series:’ La Grave 4K Film Screening, Feb. 13

With no ropes, no pistes and no one telling you where you can and can’t go, La Grave, France represents a very special type of freedom rarely found in other alpine ski areas. Narrated by a community of locals who have been freeriding in La Grave for the past two decades, and who still reside there today, this short ski film from The Faction Collective follows Sam Anthamatten and Johnny Collinson as they discover the steep faces, burly lines, and unique collective spirit at the heart of La Grave. Doors open at 6 p.m. And the program starts at 7 p.m. At the Mammoth Lakes Visitor Center. Tickets are $15, under 18 is free, and can be purchased at https://sierraforever.org/winter-adventure-series/

The Alabama Hills Under Our Feet hike, Feb. 15, Feb. 29

This ancient landscape captures the stories of the ages. Hear geological and cultural tales on a short walk through corridors and crags nestled in the Sierra Nevada foothills. This is a free community program that is open to the public. Join us from 10 a.m. – noon, including drive time: wear layered clothing for a range of conditions, sturdy footwear, bring plenty of water with you and meet at the Arch Loop Trail Parking, Alabama Hills National Scenic Area. From Lone Pine turn west off Hwy 395 onto Whitney Portal Road and drive for approximately 2.5 miles to Movie Road. Go north on Movie Road for approximately 1.5 mile. The road will begin to curve to the east. Look for a large parking area and a trail head sign to your left. For additional information contact Dave Kirk at 760 872-5000 or John Kelly with the Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association at 760-872-1220 or email john@esiaonline.org

Friends of Inyo fundraiser, ‘Roadless,’ plays Feb. 15

Enjoy a fantastic night of community interaction, local non-profit support, and the viewing of this year's TGR film "Roadless." Join us at the Museum of Western Film History 701 S Main Street Lone Pine. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Display tables will be hosted inside the lobby by the non-profit and business organizations supporting the event. At 6 p.m. a discussion on Risk and Risk Management will begin. The discussion will be facilitated by Jeff Montgomery, a retired 20 year Navy veteran, current Developmental Test Pilot and avid recreational ski touring Lone Pine local. Film starts at 7 p.m. tickets are $15 and are available at https://lonepineroadless.brownpapertickets.com or call 760-873-6500 for more information.

Cross country ski near Mammoth, Feb. 16

From 10 a.m. to 1p.m., join the local Sierra Club for a cross country ski trip, with the location to be determined based on snow conditions. The trip will be for advanced to beginner ski level, and dogs are welcome. Dress in layers, bring snacks, lunch, and water. Meet and carpool from the Union Bank parking lot in Mammoth. Abominable weather will cancel. For information, contact Ann Leithliter at annleithliter@gmail.com or call 415-939-5503.

After School Art, Feb. 17

Artist Kelly Turner wants to inspire children to get creative. Join Kelly Feb. 10 and Feb. 17 at the Mammoth Lakes Community Center from after school to 5 p.m. Children will be working on their drawing skills, there will be some instruction, but the primary focus is on seeing like an artist. Kids will have the opportunity to draw fun still life boxes with colored pencils, pastels, markers and watercolors. Smocks are available, all school aged children welcome. The cost is $30 per class, which includes all materials. Please send child with water and snacks. You can register by email at turnerinteriors@yahoo.com or by calling 808-225-2061

Open Art Studio, Feb. 17

Join local artist Kelly Turner for an open studio session at the Mammoth Lakes Community Center from 5:30-8 p.m. New artists can try their hand at drawing or painting under Kelly’s guidance for $30 per session which includes materials, and other artists are welcome to join the open studio with their own pieces they are working on whether that be drawing, painting, sculpture, jewelry making, digital art and hang out and collaborate with other artists for $10 per session. Open studio is for adults 18 years old and up. Register by email at turnerinteriors@yahoo.com or by calling 808-225-2061.

'Winter Adventure Series' Free Climbing Photos and Stories Feb. 11

Join us Feb. 11, at the U.S Forest Service Auditorium, for stunning photos and stories about how local Eastern Sierra resident Kate Rutherford started off her climbing career in Yosemite free climbing El Cap, Half Dome, and the Leaning Tower, which honed her skills enough to establish new routes all over the world, including Patagonia, Kenya, Iran, Alaska, and more. Basing out of Bishop, CA, she frequents the Buttermilks, Incredible Hulk, Yosemite Face Lift, and has just started a new project called Farm To Crag. Doors open at 6 p.m. And the program starts at 7 p.m. At the Mammoth Lakes Visitor Center. Tickets are $15, under 18 is free, and can be purchased at https://sierraforever.org/winter-adventure-series/‘

Mammoth Lakes Chamber ‘Business After Hours,’ Feb. 20

February Business After Hours will be hosted by Friends of the Inyo. This fun business after hours will be located at The Warming Hut at 343 Old Mammoth Road from 5-7 p.m., where you will network, learn more about the great backcountry programs provided by Friends Of Inyo, and enjoy great food and drinks. This is a free event for Chamber Members and $10 for Non-Chamber Members additional information can be found atwww.mammothlakeschamber.org.

'Winter Adventure Series;' Free climbing photos and stories, Feb. 20

