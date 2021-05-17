Vaccines Now Locally Available for Ages 12 Years and Older

As of this week, starting Monday, May 17, Mono County residents ages 12 and older can get a Covid-19 vaccine right here in Mono County.

“Effective immediately, all Mono County clinics will be prepared and equipped to provide the Pfizer vaccine to all children aged 12-17 who wish to receive it,” said Bryan Wheeler, Mono County Director of Public Health. “This expanded eligibility will allow for our community to further protect itself as we head into the often-busy summer months.”

Mono County Public Health is partnering with local school districts on upcoming clinics specifically for school-aged children, and all individuals aged 12 and up are able to visit any of Mono County’s upcoming walk-in clinics. Parents/Guardians are required to sign a release form that will be available at each of the upcoming clinics.

The schedule for upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Mono County can be accessed here: https://coronavirus.monocounty.ca.gov/pages/vaccinations.

On May 12, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced opening Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 (Coronavirus) vaccination appointments for Californians in the 12-15 age group following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) emergency use authorization. This expanded eligibility comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) vaccine safety review panel and the Western States Scientific Review Workgroup recommended that the vaccine is safe and effective in protecting this age group against severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

The CDC’s interim public health recommendations for fully vaccinated people can be accessed here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated-guid....

All Mono County residents and visitors are asked to do their part to #StaySafeToStayOpen. To do this, the COVID-19 Unified Command Emergency Operations Center continues to emphasize the value and importance of continued weekly surveillance testing for asymptomatic individuals.

In addition, individuals who want to be immunized are encouraged to attend an upcoming walk-in clinic in Mono County. Registration on MyTurn.ca.gov is requested, but not required.