Vaccines Coming As Soon as This Week - But No Impact on Virus Spread for at Least a Month

A limited number of the Covid-19 vaccines are set to arrive in Mono County by the end of the of the month, but it will be at least another month after that before those who get the vaccine will have any immunity to the virus – and much longer before most residents can get the two doses of the vaccine they will need for immunity; perhaps in the late spring or summer, with "herd immunity" only possible by fall, 2021.

So while it is good to celebrate the arrival of a vaccine, with more vaccines on the way, there is still a long, dark winter ahead as the virus continues its relentless spread in Mono County, Inyo County and much of the rest of the state and country, local health officials said this week, with many more months of distancing, mask wearing and other precautions still critical.

But there is also no arguing that a vaccine for the Covid-19 pandemic is a major achievement.

“The first shipments of the Covid-19 vaccine have arrived in California, and are expected in Mono County later this month,” local health department officials said this week. “We anticipate that by the end of December, local healthcare workers, including Emergency Medical Services personnel and frontline Mammoth Hospital personnel, will be vaccinated, if they choose to do so,” said Bryan Wheeler, Mono County Public Health Director. “As more vaccine is allocated to Mono County, we will expand vaccination to other essential personnel and the community, focusing initially on higher risk people.”

The vaccine arriving in the Eastern Sierra is the so-called Pfizer vaccine. According to the county, on Dec. 11, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization for use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in people aged 16 years and older for the prevention of Covid-19. Because the supply of Covid-19 vaccine in the United States will be limited at first, CDC recommends that initial supplies of Covid-19 vaccine be allocated to healthcare personnel and long- term care facility residents, the county health department said in a recent news release.

As the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrive in California on Dec. 14, the state launched a “Vaccinate All 58,” campaign for a safe, fair, and equitable vaccine for all 58 counties in the state.

That said, this first round of the vaccine – about 975 vials that will be shared between Mono and Inyo counties – will not make an impact on the current spread of the virus – none – for many more weeks and possibly into the end of January (see below). That is due to several reasons.

One, there is a time lag in achieving immunity for those who take the vaccine between the first and second dose of the vaccine. The second dose comes three weeks behind the first dose and inbetween doses, the person is still not immune and could still transmit the virus, if they get it. Then, there is another time lag after the second dose of about a week to ten days. That puts immunity for those that get the very first doses of the vaccine, should it be this week or next, far into January.

Two, the virus is spreading exponentially Mono County, which is adding about 100 cases a week as of press time this week (and has been doing so for several weeks) and this trend will not end, or even slow down, unless residents take extremely strong measures on their own for several more months to protect themselves and others, local health officials said. This means vaccines, even when they are widely available to enough people to begin to gain some kind of ‘herd immunity,’ (as late as Fall, 2021 for Mono County, according to local health officials) will be playing ‘catchup’ to the virus, which will have spread much farther through the population by then.

“Our local and state health situation is dire - cases have been increasing at an exponential rate in Mono County, and ICU’s in California and Nevada are struggling under the strain,” said Dr. Tom Boo, Mono County Health Officer. “If we all abide by the Regional Stay-At-Home Order, we will have a better chance of getting infection rates down, as we saw in the spring, saving lives, preventing disability, and allowing more business and social activity with modifications as the vaccine becomes more widespread throughout the State and County.

“While public health experts learn more about the protection vaccines provide, it’s important to keep using all the tools available to us to help stop the pandemic,” he said. “This includes wearing masks, washing hands, staying six feet apart, and signing up for ‘CA Notify.’”

Third, there is not enough vaccine for more than a few hundred of the county’s most critical essential workers, such as healthcare workers and first responders ready in this first distribution (we are waiting for more details on this process).

All of this means everyone, the people who get the vaccine and the rest of the county will once again have to buckle down and prepare for a long, hard slog of mask-wearing and distancing.

All this said, hope is on the horizon. There are vaccines, they are effective and an end to this scourge is coming sometime in 2021.

Here are some more details released by the county this week, with links to more detailed info on the vaccine process in the county.

How will the vaccine be distributed and who will get it, when?

It will take some time before the vaccine is available more widely to Mono County residents, Boo said, and the county will follow state guidance on setting priorities for distributing the vaccine.

The recommendations were made with the following goals in mind, he said: decrease death and serious disease as much as possible; preserve functioning of society, and reduce the extra burden Covid-19 is having on people already facing disparities.

Here are the state’s overarching principles:

• Ensuring the Covid-19 vaccine meets safety requirements

• Ensuring the vaccine is distributed and administered equitably, at first to those with the highest risk of becoming infected and spreading Covid-19

• Ensuring transparency by bringing in community stakeholders from the outset

IF YOU WANT TO KNOW MORE ABOUT THE LOCAL VACCINE SITUATION

• To inform Mono County residents on the Covid-19 vaccination plan and when they can expect to receive their free vaccination, the Mono County Public Health Department has published a Frequently Asked Questions document on the Health Department website. Go to: https://monohealth.com/public- health/page/immunization-program

IF YOU WANT TO KNOW MORE ABOUT THE STAY AT HOME ORDER

• Additional information regarding the Regional Stay Home Order is available online: https://covid19.ca.gov/stay-home-except-for-essential-needs/#regional

Or visit the Mono County COVID-19 Portal in English: MonoHealth.com/Coronavirus

Or in Spanish: https://monohealth.com/coronavirus-es