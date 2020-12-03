Vaccine Coming But Mono Won't Reach 'Herd Immunity' Until Later in 2021

Although the state of California is on tap for about 320,000 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine at this point, the most likely time anyone in the county will have access to the vaccines is early next year, Mono County officials said this week.

“I am not sure how the one-third-of-a-million will be allocated yet but there is a way to order them as soon as they come on line,” said Mono County Public Health Officer Bryan Wheeler this week. “It should be at the end of the month.” That said, he said, “we are a small county, and we are going to have to see what they do.

He said the “Phase 1” of the vaccine distribution process nationwide is likely going to be marked for healthcare facilities, workers and skilled nursing facilities, with the exact order being determined by the CDC at press time.

At that time, the county will likely make an order that is shared with Inyo County, he said. “The smallest size we can order is considered to be the size of one pizza box; or about 975 vaccines, or so,” he said. Of that, half will go toward the Phase 1 candidates in Mono County; half toward Inyo, he said.

