US 395 Reopens to Bridgeport at 2 p.m. Feb. 5; More Road Condition Updates

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced U.S. Hwy 395 from one mile north of State Route 203 (Mammoth Lakes) to Bridgeport will be reopened at 2 this afternoons according to Caltrans.

Please note:

Watch for crews and equipment on the roadways

Obey speed limits

Chain controls are still in place, have them with you or on your car (4 wheel drive included)

There are still low visibility conditions

Caltrans reminds drivers to be prepared for winter driving conditions. We recommend having a full tank of gas, carrying blankets, water, food, a shovel, gloves, a flashlight, and sand or kitty litter to provide traction in case your vehicle becomes stuck. The traveling public is advised to obey speed limits during chain controls, and proceed with caution.

Current Chain Controls:

U.S. Hwy 395

WILL REOPEN AT 2:00 this afternoon from 1 mile north of the junction at SR 203 (Mammoth Lakes) to Bridgeport

R2 from 17 miles north of Bishop to 20 miles south of the Nevada State Line

R1 from 20 miles south of the Nevada State Line to the Nevada State Line

U.S. Hwy 6

R1 from 27 miles north of Bishop to the Nevada State Line

State Route 108

R1 from 3.8 miles west of the junction at U.S. Hwy 395 to the junction at U.S. Hwy 395

State Route 182

R1 from Bridgeport to the Nevada State Line

State Route 178W

R1 from 15 miles west of the junction at SR 14- the junction at SR 14

State Route 158S

Closed from post mile 1.1 to post mile 2.2 Use North Shore Drive as a detour

R2 from the south junction of U.S. Hwy 395 to 3.5 miles north of June Lake Village

State Route 203

R3 from the junction of U.S. Hwy 395 to the Mammoth Mountain Inn

State Route 167

R1 from the junction at U.S. Hwy 395 to the Nevada State Line

State Route 120E

R1 from the south junction of U.S. Hwy 395 to 5 miles east of the south junction at U.S. Hwy 395

State Route 168W

R2 from Aspendell to 5 miles west of Bishop

State Route 168E

R1 from 5 miles east of the junction at Big Pine to 18 miles east of Big Pine

CHAIN CONTROL CATEGORIES

Requirement 1 (R1): Chains are required on all vehicles except passenger vehicles and light-duty trucks under 6,000 pounds gross weight and equipped with snow tires on at least two drive wheels. Chains must be carried by vehicles using snow tires. All vehicles towing trailers must have chains on one drive axle. Trailers with brakes must have chains on at least one axle.

Requirement 2 (R2): Chains or traction devices are required on all vehicles except four wheel/ all-wheel drive vehicles with snow-tread tires on all four wheels.

NOTE: (Four wheel/all-wheel drive vehicles must carry traction devices in chain control areas.)

Requirement 3 (R3): Chains or traction devices are required on all vehicles, no exception.

For the latest highway information please visit the Caltrans QuickMap site at quickmap.dot.ca.gov or call the Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).