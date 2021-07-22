U.S. 395 Now Closed at Monitor Pass Junction; Mono County Launches Tamarack Fire Portal Site

In conjunction with Nevada Department of Transportation, Caltrans has closed U.S. 395 in northern Mono County from the junction of State Route 89/Monitor Pass to the Nevada State Line due to the #TamarackFire, effective at 8 p.m. July 21.

Local traffic only will be allowed through. ID will be required.

Drivers heading north to Nevada will need to detour at State Route 182 in Bridgeport via the Smith Valley/Yerington area.

Mono County has also launched a new Tamarack Fire information portal due to rapid growth of the fire and the increasing local impacts. It is at: https://emergency.monocounty.ca.gov/pages/tamarackfire