UPDATE: Driver, Victims' Names Released Following Deadly Collision Near Mono Cone

The names of the victims, including one man who was fatally injured, and the name of a driver involved in a vehicle-pedestrian collision Oct. 3 near Lee Vining's Mono Cone customer waiting area have been released by the Bridgeport CHP, but the incident remains under investigation. CHP stated late last week that it has ruled out the cause of the crash as being related to DUI.

The driver is a Mammoth man, Marvin McChristian, age 63. The man who died from his injuries is Clyde Blackman, 70, from Ventura.

Several Mono Cone customers were injured in the incident, which occurred when the northbound vehicle driven by McChristian went off U.S. Highway 395 for an unknown reason and crashed into several pedestrians clustered at the front of the Mono Cone restaurant.

Here are the names of the victims involved in the collision, all patrons at Mono Cone at the time of the collision:

Clyde Blackman, fatal injuries, from Ventura

Jane Blackman, minor injuries, from Ventura

Joan Montgomery, major injuries, from Sonoma

Marlin Montgomery, complaint of pain, from Sonoma

Barbara Richter, minor injuries, from Mammoth Lakes

Li Wanlu, minor injuries, from Xi’an, China

He Wenhue, minor injuries, from Xi’an, China

Here is the text of the original report from CHP:

"On Oct. 3, at approximately 1150 hours (11:50 a.m.), a 1999 Ford F-250 extra cab pickup was traveling in the northbound number two lane of US 395, just south of First Street, in the town of Lee Vining.

"For reasons unknown, the driver allowed the Ford to veer to the right. The Ford traveled in a northeasterly direction across a raised concrete curb and sidewalk and into the parking lot - outdoor dining area of the Mono Cone restaurant.

The Ford collided into four patrons seated at an outdoor table and several patrons standing at the ordering/pick-up windows. Four patrons sustained minor injuries and declined medical aid on scene. One patron sustained major injuries and was transported to Mammoth hospital by ambulance.

One patron was pinned underneath the Ford and sustained major injuries. During transport to the care flight helipad, the patron succumb to his injuries."