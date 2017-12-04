Toyota U.S. Grand Prix, Jan. 16-21

U.S. Snowboard Team and U.S. Freeski Team athletes will be competing to punch their tickets to the Olympic Winter Games in the 2017-18 iteration of the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix. This year’s tour includes stops at Copper Mountain, Colorado, Snowmass, Colorado and Mammoth Mountain, California. Team nominations for halfpipe skiing and snowboarding, slopestyle skiing and slopestyle/big air snowboarding will take place on site at the final stop in Mammoth. The Grand Prix will be held at Copper Mountain, Colo Dec. 4-10, Snowmass, Colo. Jan 8-14 and Mammoth Mountain Jan. 16-21.