Today is Election Day; Here is What You Need to Know to Vote

Vote in local, state and Presidential Primary races March 3

The Presidential Primary Election is Tuesday, March 3, 2020 - that is TODAY.

All polling places in Mono County are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

For a complete list of all polling places and locations, visit www.monocounty.ca.gov/elections. If you vote-by-mail, you should have already received your ballot. We encourage you to return it as soon as possible – make sure it is postmarked by March 3 and received in our office by March 6 to ensure it gets counted.

Aside from the various Presidential Candidate nominees, Mono County has various local contests of interest including Legislative State Assembly Member for District 5, Congressional U.S. Representative for District 8, three Board of Supervisor positions (Districts 2, 3 and 4), State Proposition 13, and Measure F, concerning the Mammoth Lakes Protection District. We have six different ballot types – remember, not everyone votes on all these races and as such, your ballots might not look like your friends’ ballots. It is dependent upon the District you live in.

Reminder, too, that this election is party specific. That means you must be registered with a recognized party in order to be eligible to vote for President. If you are registered “No Party Preference,” your ballot will not have Presidential Candidates, unless you request a cross-over ballot. If you vote at the polls, you can request a cross-over ballot in person. The parties allowing this are: American Independent, Democratic and Libertarian.

As a “No Party Preference” voter, in order to vote for Green, Peace & Freedom or Republican Presidential candidates, you must re-register with one of those parties. You can now also choose to change your party choice permanently, just by filling out an affidavit. This will be available at the polls on Election Day.

Do you still want to register to vote? You are in luck. Although the close of registration has now passed – it was Tuesday, Feb. 18 – California now offers Conditional Voter Registration between now and the close of polls on Election Day. You can do this at either our main office in Bridgeport, or at any of the polling places. California has made it extremely easy for voters to vote; there’s almost no instance where a voter can’t vote a regular, provisional or conditional ballot and most likely have it count! The biggest exception would be if a voter is already registered elsewhere, or has already voted and returned a ballot to our office. To understand the Conditional Voter Registration process, call us at the number below or make sure to ask your poll workers at your voting location on Election Day.

Tuesday, Feb. 25 was the deadline to request vote-by-mail and/or cross-over ballots. Time is now of the essence. Return your voted vote-by-mail ballot today, if you haven’t yet done so, by depositing the pre-paid return envelope into the mail. You can also drop off your voted, vote-by-mail ballot at any polling place. If you vote at the polls, make sure to show up there on Election Day and take part in this important process. All votes cast do make a difference, even in our small county.

The Mono County Elections office has been working tirelessly to make sure all voters have the best voting experience possible. Our team is dedicated to assisting voters on the phone, via email and at the polls. It is our intent to be as transparent and informative as possible about the total voting process.

Have questions? Please call us at 760-932-5537 and we will answer you, we promise! Or, email us at elections@mono.ca.gov or visit our county web page at www.monocounty.ca.gov/elections. Most importantly, get out there and vote!