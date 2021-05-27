Tioga and All Sierra Passes Now Open

It's official - all three Sierra mountain passes are OPEN!

Tioga Road, the continuation of Highway 120 in Yosemite National Park, reopened this morning at 8 a.m., according to the Mono County Tourism Department. "Please note that reservations are temporarily required to enter Yosemite National Park (with a few exceptions, including taking YARTS and just driving through). Visit the Park's website at https://www.nps.gov/yose/planyourvisit/covid19.htm for more information on how to obtain a reservation (valid for three consecutive days)," they said.

Tioga Pass (Highway 120) joins recently reopened Sonora Pass (Highway 108) and Monitor Pass (Highway 89) after they closed briefly with last weekend's wintery weather - a good reminder to always check weather and road conditions at https://www.monocounty.org/plan-your-trip/weather-and-road-conditions/ before traveling to Mono County and the Eastern Sierra.

The Mammoth Lakes Basin is also expected to reopen from its winter closure tomorrow - Friday, May 28, the county said. There is no projected opening date is set for Reds Meadow Road to Devils Postpile National Monument, but the NPS posted it might reopen mid-June.

Spring is in full swing, and now through June (and beyond) will be a fantastic time for fishing, hiking, and to see waterfalls and wildflowers throughout Mono County, they said.

Please note that COVID protocols are still in place and masks are still required inside and out where social distancing cannot be maintained.

You can visit the county's website at https://www.monocounty.org/plan-your-trip/covid-19-information/ for more information regarding our "Yellow" Tier status and what that means for local businesses.