Three arrested following theft, drug spree

Three men, including two local residents, were arrested mid-last week following a theft and drug spree spanning several days.

Walter Escoto, 29, Bell, Calif., was arrested on felony charges of possession and use of stolen credit cards, criminal conspiracy, tampering with vehicles, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, possession of controlled substance with intent to sell, transport of controlled substances along with other misdemeanor charges.

Tyler Nollen, 22, Crowley Lake, was arrested on felony charges of possession and use of stolen credit cards, criminal conspiracy, possession of stolen property and other misdemeanor charges.

Jesse Baldwin, 25, Mammoth Lakes, was cited and released on a misdemeanor charge of possession of stolen property.

The suspects were also later linked to multiple vehicle burglaries and mail thefts in Mammoth Lakes and the surrounding communities.

According to the Mammoth Lakes Police, on Aug. 12 the Mammoth Lakes Police Department responded to a call from a resident that their car had been broken into.

While at that call, another citizen flagged down officers to report that their car had also been broken into.

While investigating the vehicle break-ins and thefts, one of the victims contacted MLPD stating their stolen credit card was just used at a business in Mammoth.

Upon reviewing surveillance footage from the business, officers were able to identify the suspects’ vehicle, according to a news release from the police. The vehicle was then located outside of a hotel room off Main Street.

Three suspects were detained while a warrant was obtained to search the hotel room. Upon entering, piles of suspected stolen items were located along with illegal narcotics.

Escoto and Nollen were both booked into the Mono County Jail with bail set at $50,000 each, pending charges by the Mono County District Attorney.

“We would like to thank the Mono County Sheriff’s Office and the Mono County District Attorney’s Office for their assistance in this investigation,” the MLPD said. “If you have additional information or may be a victim in this crime, please contact the Mammoth Lakes Police Department at 760-965-3700,” they said.