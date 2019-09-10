Taboose Fire Expands to 9,000-Plus Acres; 30 Percent Contained

Residents of Big Pine and Aberdeen and the surrounding areas breathed a sigh of relief this morning when the Taboose Fire failed to grow appreciably last night, despite a high wind event that was in the forecast.

Although the danger has not fully passed, the cooler temperatures today and the lighter winds are giving firefighters time to get a better handle on the fire, which was mapped at 9,235 acres and was 30 percent contained as of this morning, Sept. 10. Evacuation advisories and closures noted below are still in effect.

"Please respect these closures and avoid the nearby fire area for your own safety and that of the firefighters," the fire's information officials said in a recent fire update this morning.

According to the fire's public information team, "With updated mapping, the Taboose Fire is estimated at 9,235 acres with 30% containment this morning. Firefighters continued working through the night and were able to improve and strengthen containment lines while monitoring for increased fire activity. The expected wind last night did not materialize which resulted in a relatively calm night for firefighters. The active part of the fire currently is inside the fire perimeter at Stecker Flat and Shingle Mill.

"Evacuation advisories and orders for the affected areas are still in effect. Wind conditions are expected to be less than yesterday, but residents are asked to remain vigilant and be prepared should evacuation needs arise. Should there be a need for evacuation, residents with landlines will receive a reverse 911 call advising of such. Residents utilizing cell phones are encouraged to register their numbers with the Code Red system. This can be done through the Inyo County Sheriff’s office at Public.Coderedweb.com."

Fire Resources:

11 crews 30 engines 4 helicopters 3 dozers 2 water tenders 360 personnel

Evacuation Orders:

Baxter Ranch, Glacier Lodge, Cone Road, Sugarloaf Road, Bernasconi Center

Evacuation Advisories:

Community of Aberdeen and Community of Birch Creek

Road Closures:

Tinemaha Road, Taboose Creek Road at Aberdeen, McMurry Meadows Road, Glacier Lodge Road (9S21), Cone Road, Sugarloaf Road

Campgrounds Closures:

Tinemaha, Goodale Creek, Glacier Pack Trains Pack Station, Glacier Lodge, Big Pine Creek, All Recreation Residences in Big Pine Canyon

Trail Closures:

Birch Lake, Red Lake, South Fork of Big Pine Creek (including the Middle Fork), North Fork of Big Pine Creek, Baker Creek, & Taboose Creek Trails. NOTE: Hikers on the John Muir Trail are safe, but resupply out of Taboose Pass will need to be arranged at another pass.

For more information and for the tastes updates, go to https://www.facebook.com/inyonf/