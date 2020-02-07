Strong Winds This Weekend Could Make Travel Hazardous; Little Snow in Forecast for at Least A Week

Enjoy the warmer temperatures today and Saturday as another strong cold front looks to make its way through the region for Saturday night into Sunday., according to the reno office of the National Weather Service.

Strong northeast winds will be the main impact with this one as snowfall will be minimal across the Sierra.

The details are below:

Mild temps today and tomorrow morning with air stagnation concerns for valleys.

Strong cold front Saturday afternoon. Mainly a dry front except light snow showers Sat night into Sun from Tahoe to Mammoth. Some lake effect S/SW of Pyramid maybe? Gusty, chilly N winds Saturday afternoon, NE winds Sunday. Blowing dust in western Nevada may become an issue for Fallon and Hawthorne.

Strong NE winds on Sierra ridges Sunday into Monday morning creating ski area impacts, tree damage due to unusual direction, and rough water on Tahoe. Damaging winds over 100 mph mainly along crest/ridges, breezy lower down.

Gradual warming to near normal by late next week. Light precip, gusty wind events possible, but not seeing anything meaningful through at least the President’s Day holiday weekend. Snowpack continues to struggle.