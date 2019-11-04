Stockton Woman Dies on Tioga Pass Road in Single Car Incident

A Stockton woman has died after her vehicle went off the Tioga Pass Road for an unknown reason and tumbled down an embankment about 400 feet.

Here are the details, according to the California Highway Patrol:

"On Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 10:55 a.m., the CHP Bishop Communication Center received a call of a vehicle over an embankment. The reporting party had stopped at a view point on the south shoulder of S.R. 120 West (Tioga Pass), approximately six miles west of U.S. 395, and was looking over the edge and down an embankment when he observed a vehicle approximately 400 feet down the embankment.

"Mono County Search and Rescue arrived on scene and traversed down the embankment to the crashed vehicle.

"Mono County Search and Rescue confirmed this was a solo vehicle collision with one occupant. She was pronounced deceased upon their arrival.

"The solo occupant was identified as 19-year-old Kayla Vallez, from Stockton, California. It appears Ms. Vallez was traveling westbound on S.R. 120 West, in a 1997 Honda Accord, at an unknown speed, and for unknown reasons the Honda left the south edge of the roadway and continued traveling down a steep embankment and overturning several times. The exact date and time of the collision have not yet been determined.

"Vallez was wearing a seatbelt.

"The California Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate this collision."