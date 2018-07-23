State Route 168 closed

State Route 168 (Bishop Creek/ Aspendell) is closed at approximately post mile 2. At least three large sections of the road have been affected. The most eastern slide is reported to be 80-100 yards long and over 30 feet tall. Caltrans crews and CHP are working to assist up to 50 cars that are trapped behind the slides. Crews estimate several days working to reopen this road. North Lake and North Lake Campground, Sabrina Lake and Sabrina Lake Campground are all not accessible. The road is open to Aspendell and Cardinal Village has been set up as the command post to manage the cleanup efforts. Currently, Caltrans and Inyo County are working to clear and stabilize the slide to open a single lane for evacuation purposes only. Operations to clear the roadway will continue after the evacuation. Additional rainfall may impact efforts. Additionally, a CHP A60 helicopter has arrived from Apple Valley to assist in any way necessary.

The traveling public is advised to use alternate routes and proceed cautiously when driving through mountainous areas.