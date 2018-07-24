S.R. 168 Vehicle removal

Inyo County Sherriff, California Highway Patrol and the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) would like to inform the public that access to remove previously trapped vehicles will be available today until 3 p.m. Access past the road closure will be with law enforcement escort only.

USFS has closed Sabrina Lake and North Lake campgrounds and trailheads (Piute Pass and Lamarck Lakes), therefore there will be no incoming traffic allowed. Today’s opening is restricted to vehicle removal only.

Thunderstorms are predicted today and may impact the stability of the slide, forcing authorities to close the road. Consequently, vehicle retrieval efforts early on may be more successful.

Caltrans has planned the hard closure of State Route 168W to begin tomorrow, July 25, 2018, for cleanup efforts. There is no anticipated date for reopening the road.

For the latest highway information please visit the Caltrans QuickMap site at quickmap.dot.ca.gov or call the Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).