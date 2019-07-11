Social Security Scam Hits Eastside; Do No Be a Victim

The Bishop and Mammoth Lakes Police Departments have been receiving a large amount of complaints from our citizens regarding (fake) calls from Social Security.

According to the police, if you receive a call regarding your Social Security card being compromised and suspended – hang up the phone. It's a scam for these reasons: your Social Security number cannot be suspended, revoked, frozen or blocked. If anyone tells you that, hang up immediately; no government agencies — not the IRS, SSA or Medicare will ask you to wire money, send cash or buy gift cards as a form of payment; Social Security Administration employees would never threaten to have you arrested or send the police to your home; you don’t have to verify your Social Security number to someone who makes an unsolicited call to you.

Yes, the SSA may call you if you’ve working with the agency on some issue or claim. But just to make sure it’s truly the SSA calling you back, hang up and call SSA’s main number at 800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778).

If you have any questions regarding scams, call the Bishop Police at 760-873-5866 or call the Mammoth Lakes Police at 760-934-2011.