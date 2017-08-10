Sierra fire season continues

Fire officials are battling a number of fires in the Sierra while many local communities cope with smoke blowing over the mountains.

Currently, the Indian Fire is burning in the Golden Trout Wilderness (above) north of Jordon Hot Springs and has burned 613 acres and is 0 percent contained.

The Butte Fire, burning in the Ansel Adams Wilderness, north of the San Joaquin River has burned about 300 acres and is about 10 percent contained.