Roads close, chain controls in effect in advance of incoming storms

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) would like to notify the public of chain controls and road closures while traveling throughout the area.

The National Weather Service is predicting this week’s storm will have strong travel impacts tomorrow and Thursday. Stay informed of current roadway issues by visiting the Caltrans QuickMap site at quickmap.dot.ca.gov or call the Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).

Caltrans reminds drivers to carry the proper size chains and to be prepared for winter driving conditions. Keep your gas tank as full as possible for your trip, carry blankets, water, food, a shovel, gloves, a flashlight, and sand or kitty litter to provide traction in case your vehicle becomes stuck. Drastically slow down (35 mph in areas under chain control) and proceed with caution. Do not pass snow removal equipment on the right. Remove excess snow and ice from your vehicle’s roof before driving. Be mindful of pedestrians adding or removing chains on the side of the road. Inattentiveness on the road can have tragic consequences.

Current Chain Controls (see Chain Requirements below);

• U.S. Hwy 395

o R-1 controls from 1 mile north of the junction at SR 203 (Mammoth Lakes) to 8 miles south of Bridgeport

• State Route 203

o R-1 controls from 2.5 miles west of the junction at U.S. Hwy 395 to Mammoth Mountain Inn

• State Route 168W

o R-1 controls from Aspendell to 12 miles west of Bishop

• State Route 168E

o CLOSED from Big Pine to the junction at SR 266

• State Route 167

o R-1 controls from the junction at U.S. Hwy 395 to the Nevada State Line

• State Route 158S

o R-1 controls from the south junction at U.S. Hwy 395 to 3.5 miles north of the June Lake Village

The following passes/routes currently remain closed for the winter;

• State Route 120W (Tioga Pass)

• State Route 120E (Mono Mills Road)

• State Route 108 (Sonora Pass)

• State Route 89 (Monitor Pass)

• State Route 168 W (Bishop Creek) W/B at Aspendell

• State Route 158N (North June Lake Loop) The town and ski resort in June Lake are accessible from State Route 158S

• State Route 203 (Red’s Meadow) The town and ski resort in Mammoth Lakes remain accessible through the winter from U.S. Hwy 395 via SR-203

Pass currently closed, subject to reopen based on conditions;

• State Route 168E (Westgard Pass) from Big Pine to the junction at SR 266

• State Route 270 (Bodie Road) at the junction with U.S. Hwy 395

Chain Requirements

• R1: Chains are required - snow tread tires allowed- M & S on the side of the tire

• R2: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels.

• R3: Chains are required - all vehicles - no exceptions.

• R1 and R2 are the most common conditions. The highway is usually closed before an R3 condition is imposed.

Before, during and after storms, Caltrans, along with other agencies, is out on the roads, working to keep the traveling public safe. Remember to be work zone alert and safely move over a lane or slow down when you observe flashing amber lights on Caltrans or other emergency vehicles.

Visit http://www.dot.ca.gov/hq/roadinfo/wo.htm for more winter driving tips to keep you, your family and others safe.

For the latest California highway information please visit the Caltrans QuickMap site at quickmap.dot.ca.gov or call the Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).

In Nevada, road conditions toll free number,1-877-687-6237 (1-877-NVROADS)