Road to Minaret Vista And Reds Meadow Now Closed at Main Lodge

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has closed a part of State Route 203 (SR 203) from the western end of the Mammoth Mountain Inn to the Mono/Madera county line for the winter season. Drivers will no longer be able to access Minaret Vista by vehicle as this portion of the road has been handed over to the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area for its winter operations. SR 203 from U.S. Hwy 395 to the Main Lodge is open.

Caltrans reminds drivers to always carry chains and to be prepared for winter driving conditions. Carry blankets, water, food, a shovel, gloves, a flashlight, and sand or kitty litter to provide traction in case your vehicle becomes stuck. For more winter driving tips, visit Caltrans’ page, https://hs.onramp.dot.ca.gov/driving-winter

CHAIN CONTROL CATEGORIES

· Requirement 1 (R1): Chains are required on all vehicles except passenger vehicles and light-duty trucks under 6,000 pounds gross weight and equipped with snow tires on at least two drive wheels. Chains must be carried by vehicles using snow tires. All vehicles towing trailers must have chains on one drive axle. Trailers with brakes must have chains on at least one axle.

· Requirement 2 (R2): Chains or traction devices are required on all vehicles except four wheel/ all-wheel drive vehicles with snow-tread tires on all four wheels.

NOTE: (Four wheel/all-wheel drive vehicles must carry traction devices in chain control areas.)

· Requirement 3 (R3): Chains or traction devices are required on all vehicles, no exception.

For the latest information please visit the Caltrans QuickMap site at quickmap.dot.ca.gov online and on the mobile app, or call the Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).

