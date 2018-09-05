Reds Meadow Shuttle Shifts To Weekends Only; Road Closes Oct. 9

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 6, the mandatory Reds Meadow Shuttle from the Adventure Center at Mammoth Mountain Ski Area through the Reds Meadow Valley will end its daily service.

However, due to the extremely limited parking available in the valley, the Eastern Sierra Transit Authority (ESTA) will run a complimentary weekend intervalley shuttle service this fall, starting Saturday, Sept. 8 and continuing through until Sunday, Oct. 7. This service will reduce vehicle congestion on the road, which has made it difficult to travel throughout the valley in previous seasons.

The intervalley shuttle will run from the parking area at Reds Meadow Resort to Devils Postpile from 10 am to 3:30 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. The Devils Postpile parking lot will be closed during this time and visitors will be directed to park at Reds Meadow Resort and take the bus to the Devils Postpile.

The Devils Postpile Ranger Station and Visitor Center will be open Thursday through Monday from 9 am to 5 pm and will close for the season on Oct. 8. Guided interpretive walks to the Postpile will happen on Saturdays and Sundays at 11am, and on Thursdays and Fridays as weather and staffing allows.

The Reds Meadow Road will close for the season on Oct. 9 at noon at the Minaret Vista gate. The Inyo National Forest’s engineering staff will be completing extensive repairs needed to prepare the road for the winter (see previous news release).