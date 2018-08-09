Reds Meadow Road Closed at Night, Aug. 14 and Aug. 15

The Inyo National Forest will be completing necessary road repair and maintenance along the Reds Meadow Road next week, Aug. 14 and Aug. 15, and has scheduled nighttime closures to complete this work, according to forest officials.

The work includes repairs to major potholes that have formed along the upper section of the road. The night closure is planned on Aug. 14 and Wednesday, Aug. 15, from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. The road will be closed between the Minaret Vista gate and the Agnew Meadows Road.

Traffic will not be allowed on this section of road during this time except for emergency situations.

"This repair work is part of long-term maintenance plan for the Reds Meadow Road," according to the forest in a recent news release. "More extensive repairs will be required towards the end of the season as well as winter prep for this steep and narrow road."

The Reds Meadow Road is scheduled for major reconstruction in 2022 under a Federal Highways Administration grant, forest officials stated in the news release