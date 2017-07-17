Reds Meadow Closed

Forest Engineers completed an assessment of storm damage on Reds Meadow Road last week and are currently working on repairs. The road will remain closed as repairs are made.

This road, which accesses Devils Postpile National Monument, Reds Meadow and the Rainbow Falls trailhead, has receive storm damager after the substantial snowpack from this winter and the subsequent melt-off and flooding.

Engineers evaluated a series of longitudinal cracks along the edge of the road and determined that these areas are more stable than anticipated. However, crews have been and will be placing concrete barriers and K rail along these areas to keep vehicles off these cracks to prevent further degradation.

Engineers also determined that one area of the road has been compromised and is unsafe for large vehicle traffic such as buses. In this area, a substantial crack was seen near the middle of the road. Crews will need to stabilize this segment of the road by placing layers of compacted fill, reconstructing the damaged culvert and placing concrete curbing to further stabilize the road bed. That work begins today, Monday, July 17.

“We are reluctant to estimate an opening date at this time,” said Mammoth and Mono Lake Deputy District Ranger Margie DeRose. “Until we are able to see the full nature of the problem when we remove the damaged portion of the road, we cannot be certain of the full extent of the needed repairs.”

The Reds Meadow and Devils Postpile romaine closed to vehicles, but bicycles and pedestrians are permitted as long as they avoid areas of construction and wait until they are cleared to travel through construction areas.

When repair of the road is underway, pedestrians, bicycles and essential administrative traffic may be permitted through only during certain time windows so that this work can be completed as quickly as possible.

“We understand how special this valley is to our visitors, residents and the local economy,” said Forest Engineer Nora Gamino. “These repairs are necessary for safety and to keep this narrow mountain road open for the upcoming years. Engineering is dedicating all of its resources to getting this road open as soon as is possibly safe.”