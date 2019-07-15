Rec Sites, Roads Now Open From Lone Pine to Conway Summit

The Eastern Sierra is in full-on summer finally, although it did get off to a rocky and belated start, due to the big snowpack and, a very cold and wet spring and early summer that continues to delay the winter snowpack even today.

That said, most recreation sites and activities are now accessible - with one exception.

Those hoping to hike in the very high elevations in the Eastern Sierra, such as above 10,000 feet elevation, including popular areas such as Duck Pass, above Piute Pass, above the Mammoth Lakes Basin and so on, should be prepared for, still, a LOT OF SNOW. This means FEET OF SNOW, sometimes consistently, sometimes patchy, ON ALL PASSES, EVERY SINGLE ONE IN THE SIERRA – and on many trails and near trails and in camping areas.

The best thing to do to plan and be prepared is to call the Inyo National Forest Service ranger stations nearest the trail you are interested in and ask about current conditions before closing a final trail and destination if you intend to hike anywhere above 10,000 elevation in the Eastern Sierra at this time.

Here is a list of what is open and what is not, from the Inyo National Forest as of this week, beginning July 15:

NEAR LEE VINING:

Roads Open: Sonora Pass (SR108), Monitor Pass (SR89), Ebbetts Pass (SR4), Tioga Pass (SR 120 W), Bodie Road (SR270), June Lake Loop N & S (SR158), Hwy 120 E (Mono Mills Road), Lundy Canyon Road (last part deeply potholed).



ROADS CLOSED; SADDLEBAG ROAD!!!! This road is still closed due to snow.



Campgrounds open: Oh Ridge, June Lake, Gull Lake, Aerie Crag, Silver Lake, Reversed Creek,

Glass Creek, Hartley Springs, Obsidian Flat Group, Upper Deadman, Lower Deadman (partial flooding), Lower Lee Vining, Moraine, Big Bend, Aspen, Ellery Lake, Junction, Tioga Lake, Saddlebag Lake

Group Camp (Res. Only), Lundy Canyon (county).



Campgrounds closed: Big Springs (until further notice), Sawmill Walk-in, Saddlebag Lake.



The Mono Basin Visitor Center is open daily, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, (Fuelwood Permits on sale

Monday-Sunday - 8:00 to 12:00 and 1:00 to 4:30)

NEAR MAMMOTH:



Roads open: Mammoth Scenic Loop, Old Mammoth Road to Lake Mary Road, Lake Mary Road, Reds Meadow Road (MANDATORY bus from main lodge - 7:00 a.m.to 7:00 p.m.)



Campgrounds open: Mammoth Mtn. RV Park (private, year-round). Crowley (BLM), Convict Lake,

New Shady Rest, Old Shady Rest, Sherwin Creek, Pine Glen Family/Group, Brown's Owens

River (Private), Twin Lakes, Lake Mary, Lake George, Pine City, Coldwater.



Campgrounds closed: Agnew Meadows Horse (Est 7/19), Agnew Meadows Group (Est. 7/19), Agnew Meadows Family (Est. 7/19), Upper Soda Springs, Minaret Falls, Pumice Flat, Reds Meadow.



The Mammoth Welcome Center is open daily 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Fuelwood Permits on sale

Monday-Friday, 8:30 to 1:00 and 2:00 to 4:00).



The Devils Postpile Ranger Station is open daily 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.! .





NEAR BISHOP:



Roads open: McGee Creek Rd. (open to the pack station), Rock Creek Road, Buttermilk Rd.,

South Lake Rd., Bishop Creek Hwy 168 to Sabrina, North Lake Road, Silver Canyon Rd. (snow),

Wyman Canyon Rd. (snow), Big Pine Canyon (Glacier Lodge) Road, White Mountain Road to

Visitor Center (NOTE –Beyond Schulman - (4x4, high clearance vehicle needed).



Campgrounds open: McGee Creek, Tuff, French Camp, Big Meadow, Iris Meadow, Palisade Group, Pine Grove, Upper Pine Grove, East Fork, Aspen Group (Resv. only), Rock Creek, Rock Creek Lake Group (Resv. only), Mosquito Flat Backpacker, Horton (BLM), Goodale (BLM), Grandview (no water, no trash service, firewood is limited), Big Trees, Bishop Park, Bishop Park Group, Bitterbrush, Four Jeffrey, Forks, Intake 2, Willow, Sabrina, North Lake, Table Mountain Group, Mt. Glen, Pleasant Valley Pit (BLM), Pleasant Valley (County).Cedar Flat (Group), Big Pine Creek, Sage Flat, Upper Sage Flat, Clyde Glacier Group, Palisade Glacier Group.



The Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest Visitor Center is open – 10:00 to 5:00 daily.



The White Mountain Ranger Station Visitor Center is open daily, 8:00 to 5:00 - (Fuelwood Permits are on sale Monday-Sunday, 8:00 to 5:00)



NEAR LONE PINE:



Roads open: Foothill Rd., Division Creek, Whitney Portal Road, Onion Valley Road (No water at

trailhead this summer), Horseshoe Meadow Rd., Sherman Pass Road – (across Kern Plateau) – Open

Access to Blackrock and Monache – open!!



Road closed: Saline Valley (south) – washed out!!



Campgrounds open:, Kennedy Meadows, Boulder Creek RV Resort, Diaz Lake (County), Cottonwood Lakes (No water), Cottonwood Pass (No water), Horseshoe Meadows Equestrian (No water), Portagee Joe (County), Tuttle Creek (BLM), Lone Pine, Whitney Portal Family Campground, Independence Creek (County), Upper Grays Meadow and Lower Grays Meadow, Onion Valley (no water) !!



The Eastern Sierra Visitor Center in Lone Pine is open daily from 8:00 to 5:00. (There are No Fuelwood Permits available at the Center).