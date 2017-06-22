Parade Entry Deadline Coming

Local residents and businesses have one last chance to sign up for the 4th of July Parade. According to the Chamber of Commerce, only 10 spots remain for floats, so get your application in today to reserve your spot. It's free for Chamber members to be in the parade and $35 for non-members.

If your business is hosting an event or offering a special during the holiday weekend, let the Chamber know by tomorrow so it can be included in the Chamber's "things to do" list promoted around town.