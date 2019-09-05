New Wildfire Burns Above Big Pine

There is a new wildfire in the Sierra mountains above Big Pine, following a day of intense lightning strikes and thunderstorms yesterday, Sept. 4 and again today, Sept. 5. The fire poses no risk to human life at this time.

Here is more information from the Inyo National Forest:

"Fire crews are suppressing the Taboose Fire. The fire started yesterday evening and is currently estimated to be 125 acres. The fire is located southwest of Big Pine and northwest of the community of Aberdeen. The fire is burning at approximately 5,000 feet in elevation in sagebrush. The fire’s growth is terrain driven and is growing in the steep and rocky terrain at the base of the Eastern Sierra.

The fire is not easily accessible by roads, which is limiting crew response options. Helicopters completing water drops to slow fire growth.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. However, the Eastern Sierra has been experiencing extensive and widespread lightning with an unstable monsoonal pattern.

The Birch Creek community has been evacuated and Fish Springs and Aberdeen have received pre-evacuation notifications. Taboose Campground and Tinnemaha Creek Campground are evacuated and are being used by crews for fire response.

This is an Interagency response that includes US Forest Service crews, Bureau of Land Management, Cal Fire, Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bishop and Big Pine Fire Departments. There are approximately 80 personnel on the fire. This includes an Interagency Hotshot Crew, numerous engines, two helicopters. Addition resources are ordered and en route.

Weather today remains under a moist monsoonal pattern. This may bring additional lightning and outflow winds associated with thunder cells. It may also bring rain to the fire area.

Visitors to the Eastern Sierra are advised to avoid the fire area for their safety and to aid in a safe fire response."