Mud slide in June Lake

State Route 158 (June Lake Loop) is closed between Silver Lake and Grant Lake. The official location is 7.3 miles south of the north junction of State Route 158 and U.S. Highway 395. A large mud slide is covering a large portion of the highway. Caltrans crews and CHP are on site directing traffic. The highway will remain closed overnight and the situation will be reassessed in the morning.

The traveling public is advised to use alternate routes, keep a close eye on the weather, and proceed cautiously when driving through mountainous areas. The safety of Caltrans and other agency’s crews, and that of other responders, is very important. Inattentiveness on the road can have tragic consequences.

For the latest highway information please visit the Caltrans QuickMap site at quickmap.dot.ca.gov or call the Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).