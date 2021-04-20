More Housing Help for Mammoth, All Eastern Sierra Residents

Inyo Mono Advocates for Community Action and Mammoth Lakes Housing have joined the Local Partner Network to help spread the word in Inyo, Mono and Alpine counties regarding rental lords can apply. Those who need or know of someone who needs assistance with housing-related debts accrued during this time period, contact IMACA at (760) 873-7709 or Mammoth Lakes Housing at (760) 934-4740.

Those interested also can reach the state hotline at (833) 430-2122 for more information or to make an appointment.

According to the state program, eligible renters whose landlords choose not to participate may still apply on their own and receive 25% of unpaid rent accrued between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, through a direct payment to their landlord. If a land- lord refuses direct payment, the 25% can be paid to the renter to pay missed rent to their land- lord by June 30, 2021. Paying 25% of past due rent by June 30, 2021 can help keep renters in their homes under the extended eviction protections provided in SB91.