Mono Says Wear Masks When in Public

Mono County has joined the state and national medical experts and now recommends wearing a cloth face covering when you are out in public for essential activities. It is not recommended for Californians to use N-95 or surgical masks, which are needed for health care workers and first responders. Homemade masks are approved for this (see below).

A face covering or homemade mask that covers the nose and mouth can be made of a variety of materials, such as cotton, silk, or linen. It can be secured to the head with ties or straps or simply wrapped around the lower face. A cloth face covering may be factory-made or sewn by hand or can be improvised from household items such as scarfs, T-shirts, neck gaiters, or towels.

Mammoth Hospital has some easy to follow instructions and short videos on how to sew or make simple homemade face coverings.

Face coverings or masks need to be used correctly to be effective at stopping the virus. Users of masks and face coverings should follow these instructions in order to avoid accidental mask to hand to surface contamination:

Always wash your hands after touching your mask

Never touch the inside of your mask

When not in use, store your mask in a paper bag

Wash your hands after placing a mask on your face

When using a homemade mask, store it in a paper bag while not in use so it does not contaminate surfaces

Wash homemade cloth masks with hot water and soap daily to kill infectious material on the surface of the mask

Read the new guidance for face coverings on the California Department of Public Health’s website.