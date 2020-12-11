Mono plunges into dark winter as workers forced to stay home, cases grow exponentially

December 2020 is going to be remembered for a long time in Mono County – and not in a good way.

With most of a very hard year finally receding and hopes for a decent holiday season that might have helped to make up for huge revenue losses incurred during the past nine months of pandemic-related restrictions, the gods of fate were not done with tourism-dependent Mono County yet.

On Dec. 7, the county was plunged into what amounted to another shutdown; one similar to the spring Stay at Home order but likely to incur even more damage.

This time, the shutdown of almost all short-term rentals, such as condos, hotels, vacation homes, etc., along with indoor and outdoor dining, gyms, hair stylists and other businesses hit right as the holiday season started/

Although Mammoth Mountain was allowed to stay open under state guidelines for outdoor recreation (and under county orders restricting indoor capacity and dining), the elimination of short-term rental options essentially turned Mammoth into a ghost town as of Monday evening.

The shutdown came after the state, dealing with record-setting Covid cases that are rising exponentially every week, set ICU capacity thresholds for five regions of the state last week, assigning both Mono and Inyo counties to the Southern California Region. Should a region fall below the capacity of 15 percent ICU beds left, into a Stay at Home order it goes.

Why the Southern California region?

According to the state, Mono and Inyo counties are connected both epidemiologically (disease transmission)-wise, as well as through complex web of public health and disaster recovery networks to the Southern California region. With the total ICU capacity of the region below 10 percent remaining on Dec. 7, the state ordered a new, three-week-minimum, Stay at Home order for the entire, 11-county region, hoping to slow the exponential growth of the disease and the corresponding influx of patients into the region’s ICU beds.

Although often, or when convenient, Mono County can claim it has no connections to Southern California’s troubles, that was not true for this situation, according to local Mono County health officials.

Although the county’s ICU capacity at Mammoth Hospital was still stable at press time, Mono County’s Covid cases were exploding this week, just like they have been now for several weeks, growing by as much as 100 people in a week and pushing positivity rates between 29 and thirty percent.

The cases included sick people, including those who have needed to be hospitalized, and the Thanksgiving influx expected by health officials was not even here at press time, health officials told the Times this week.

For more on this story, pick up an issue of the Mammoth Times at local news stands.