Mono Moves to Purple Tier, Faces Likely Stay at Home Order: “Long, dark winter ahead”

There is no way to sugarcoat it; not only was Mono County assigned to the most restrictive state Tier level, called the Purple Tier this week but some kind of state-wide “Stay at Home” order was all but inevitable as the Times went to press Wednesday evening, plunging businesses and residents already reeling from a terrible (revenue-wise) spring and fall into further fear and desperation.

As of Dec. 2, the county had been downgraded to the “Purple” or Widespread” Covid-19 Tier by the state, which shuts down all indoor dining, closed gyms and other businesses completely, and limited retail and commercial operations even more.

But it was the looming threat of a targeted, time-limited but statewide Stay at Home order of some kind that weighed far more heavily on residents and locals; according to local officials at a Tuesday Mono County Board of Supervisors meeting, based on conversations with the state on Monday, such an order was all but inevitable, most likely this week.

But what it would mean exactly – would short term lodging have to shut down like in the spring; would the Mountain have to shut down – was anyone’s guess.

“It is going to happen,” said Supervisor John Peters, who was at a meeting with state health department officials Monday night. “We should see this by the end of the week. It could be a hard, three-week number going into it but it is still being debated. That said, it will not be less than two weeks; a lot depends on what happens with the next few days.

“It will look a lot like what I call ‘Stay at Home 1.0’ in March but the way to come out of it, the way we get out of it, will look different,” he said. “The way out will likely be hospital capacity, the ability to contact trace. It could be regional. It is not lost on the state that rural California looks a lot different than Los Angeles and Santa Clara and that looks different from Ventura and Sand Luis Obispo, so every region could look different as to how they are allowed to come out of this.

“We (a group of many different county representatives) did have a meeting with the state Monday night, they did want input, but they also wanted us to know what was coming. They are pretty adamant that they want us to know what is occurring to but stated it will look more or less like the March stay at home.”

He said the state is hoping that the stay at home is “effective and short” so that it can be lifted as soon as possible.

That is correct, said other officials.

“We will likely see a ‘Stay at Home’ order or a version of one, very soon,” said Mono County Administrator Bob Lawton. The reason he said, was not specific to Mono County’s Covid-19 situation but because the entire state was careening fast toward a lack of ICU hospital beds and the ability to staff them by as soon as Dec. 17; i.e. two weeks from today.

That is the main reason, he said, that the state is today considering the seemingly Draconian measure once again, hoping to slow the now-exponential spread of the virus in almost all of the state’s 58 counties long enough to open up enough rooms and beds – and find enough medical staff – to deal with incoming Covid and other patients.

“The governor talks in terms of beds, but in reality, in the health officer realm, it is more about staffing,” he said. “There will not be enough nurses, respiratory therapists, doctors to take care of severely ill people, as well as people who are hospitalized for other reasons.”

