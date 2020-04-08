Mono Extends Short Term Rental Restrictions to May 31

The Mono County Public Health Officer, Dr. Tom Boo, on April 3 amended the “Stay-at-Home” Order related to lodging facilities previously issued on March 21, 2020 and extended the date for the order until May 31.

Violation of or failure to comply with this Order is a crime punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both, Boo said in a recent news release.

Mono County has had 18 people infected and one death to date, which represents the highest per capita rate of COVID-19 cases in California. This Order is issued based on evidence of increasing transmission of COVID-19 both within Mono County and the Town of Mammoth Lakes.

To fight the spread of COVID-19, on March 19, 2020, Governor Newsom issued Executive Order N- 33-20, commonly called the “Stay At Home” Order, requiring all persons residing in the State to remain in their homes or places of residence, except as needed to maintain the continuity of operations for critical infrastructure (the “Stay-at-Home Order”). The amended Mono County Order places stricter restrictions on short-term lodging facilities, clarifying uses that are permitted under the Governor’s Order, and extends the timeframe of the previous Order. This Order is intended to reduce the likelihood of exposure to COVID-19, thereby slowing the spread of COVID-19.

As the movement and presence of individuals increases, the difficulty and magnitude of tracing individuals who may have been exposed to a case rises exponentially. Short-term lodging facilities which are utilized for housing a frequently rotating clientele will likely impair efforts at mitigating the spread of the illness.

This Order permits short-term lodging facilities (including short-term rentals, vacation rentals, timeshares, hotels, motels, campgrounds, RV parks and other short-term lodgings) within Mono County to remain open specifically for the following COVID-19 mitigation and containment measures:

a) Lodgingtoprotectthehomelesspopulation; b) Lodging for persons who have been displaced and cannot return to their residence because

there is a person residing at the residence that must isolate or quarantine or is at a higher risk

of severe illness; and,

c) Lodging for persons who need to isolate or quarantine.

In addition, short-term lodging facilities as defined above, which are used to house essential workers performing functions that are essential to maintain the continuity of operations for critical infrastructure, are permitted to operate in order to perform such functions, but only to the extent and for the period of time necessary for such workers to stay in lodging facilities in Mono County.

This Order strictly prohibits any homeowner, or anyone acting on a homeowner’s behalf, to engage in efforts to rent or lease any short-term rental within Mono County, including the Town of Mammoth Lakes, for any purpose other than those essential services identified above. In the event that any lodging facility has a question or is uncertain as to whether a purpose falls within the Public Health Officer’s exemptions, a written request can be submitted to the Mono County Health Officer or the Mono County Emergency Operations Center and a determination will be made.

Please visit MonoHealth.com/Coronavirus to view the order found under the “Directives” tab.

For additional information or enforcement related to short-term rentals in the Town of Mammoth Lakes, please call the TOT hotline: (760) 965-3670 or email: TOT@townofmammothlakes.ca.gov.

For Mono County please send an email to: covid19violations@mono.ca.gov.

Please utilize the resources below for local information about the coronavirus.

Call: 211 (English & Spanish)

Website: MonoHealth.com/Coronavirus Facebook.com/MonoHealthDepartment

Instagram.com/MonoCountyHealthDepartment | Twitter.com/CountyMono

Town of Mammoth Lakes Short-Term Rental Hotline (760) 965-3670 or TOT@townofmammothlakes.ca.gov

Mono County COVID-19 Violations: covid19violations@mono.ca.gov.

Emergency Operations Center (760) 932-5650