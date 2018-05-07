Mammoth Unified Holds Parent Meeting Regarding Shooting Threat May 8, 5:30 p.m.

Mammoth Unified School District, in partnership with local agencies, will present an update and information session for parents and the public on the evening of May 8 regarding an incident in late April in which a Mammoth senior, Devin White, made significant and credible enough threats of violence to the school students and staff to trigger local law enforcement officials to arrest White on April 24. The arrest and preparations for the arrest caused the district to close schools that day.

They were reopened on April 25. White was jailed and will not be allowed to return to Mammoth High.

The meeting will be held at the Mammoth High School Multi-Purpose Room at 5:30 p.m., May 8.

"If you have questions or just want to learn more, please join us on Tuesday, May 8 at 5:30 pm in the Mammoth High School MPR," said Superintendent Lois Klein in a post to the district's website. "Representatives from Mammoth Lakes Police Department, Mono County District Attorney's Office, Mono County Behavioral Health and Mammoth Unified School District will present information and plans to ensure the ongoing safety of our students and staff."

"El Distrito Unificado de Mammoth, en asociación con nuestras agencias locales, presentará una actualización sobre el incidente que ocurrió la semana pasada que causó que el Distrito cerrara las escuelas. Si tiene alguna pregunta o simplemente desea obtener más información, acompañenos el martes, 8 de mayo a las 5:30 p.m. en el MPR de Mammoth High School. Los representantes del Departamento de Policía de Mammoth Lakes, la Oficina del Fiscal del Condado de Mono, la Salud Conductual del Condado de Mono y el Distrito Escolar Unificado de Mammoth presentarán información y planes para garantizar la seguridad continua de nuestros estudiantes y personal.

School Safety."

MUSD takes school safety seriously. Please click here https://www.mammothusd.org on what has been done and next steps.