Mammoth Times Calendar For This Week

Free Mono County Public Health Covid-19 Testing, Feb. 15, 18

The Mono County Public Health Department will be conducting Covid-19 testing for Mono County residents at the Mammoth Lakes Foundation (parking lot) located at 100 College Parkway. Testing will be scheduled every Monday and Thursday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., weather permitting. Participants can remain in their vehicles for testing; walk-up testing is also still provided. Vehicles access the parking lot from College Parkway, adjacent to Wagon Wheel Road. Testing is OPEN to the public - no appointment necessary. Testing is also available for contact tracing referrals and symptomatic clients referred from the 211 Nurse Line. It is recommended people arrive early. For questions regarding test results, call the Mono County Health Department at 760-924-1830. You will receive a call back when your results come back from the outside lab, usually within three to five days

Free Covid Testing Project Baseline by Verily, Feb. 16, 19

Residents can sign up online for testing on Tuesdays and Fridays in Mammoth Lakes and every Friday, except holidays, in North County. Testing is at no cost for individuals regardless of insurance status. Prior registration is required. Eligible persons must be 13 years or older, live in Mono County and be willing to electronically sign the Covid-19 Public Health Authorization Form and Lab Consent. Mammoth Lakes testing will be at Sierra Star Golf Course (2001 Sierra Star Pkwy) every Tuesday and Friday from 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. North County testing is at the Antelope Valley Community Center (442 Mule Deer Rd, Coleville) every Friday, except holidays, from 9 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. To register and learn more about Verily and its Covid-19 program go to https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/

Power Lunch: SBDC Update – Financial Assistance Programs, Feb. 16

Learn about the various state and federal financial assistance programs that can give your business operating capital. Our speakers, James Thomsen a Consultant at Central CA Small Business Development Center Regional Network and Kelly Bearden who is the CSU Bakersfield Small Business Development Center Director, will also share about the counseling services available through the Small Business Development Center. This Zoom luncheon will take place from 1 – 2 p.m. Go to https://mammothlakeschamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register... to register.

ESAC Virtual Meeting for Public Input, Feb. 16

Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center (ESAC) is submitting an application for the Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Grant program through California State Parks and is hosting a virtual public meeting to gather public input. The meeting will take place via Zoom on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 6.30 p.m. The ESAC forecast area extends from Big Pine to the north of Lee Vining and includes avalanche terrain that is open to winter motorized use. The OHV Grant would help ESAC fund increased education and outreach to winter OHV users as well as support essential ESAC services including the daily winter avalanche advisory. A link to this public meeting is available on www.esavalanche.org. Additional information on the California OHV grant program can also be found at http://ohv.parks.ca.gov/. For questions regarding this Zoom Public Meeting, and ESAC’s OHV Grant application contact Rachel Drattler at rachel@esavalanche.org.

Mono County Board of Supervisors Meeting, Feb. 16

The Board of Supervisors conducts regular meetings on the first, second and third Tuesday of each month. Join for the very latest on the Covid-19 situation locally, which is usually one of the first items on the morning agenda, as well as many other critical county issues. Currently, there is no physical location of the meeting open to the public. You may participate in the Zoom Webinar, including listening to the meeting and providing public comment, by following the following instructions. To join the meeting by computer, visit https://monocounty.zoom.us/j/94524614373 or visit https://www.zoom.us/ click on "Join A Meeting" and use the Zoom Meeting ID 945 2461 4373. To provide public comment (at appropriate times) during the meeting, press the “Raise Hand” button on your screen.

To join the meeting by telephone dial (669) 900-6833, then enter Webinar ID 945 2461 4373.

To provide public comment (at appropriate times) during the meeting, press *9 to raise your hand. You can also view the live stream by going to monocounty.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?publish_id=8c4d8d56-9aa6-4b8a-ace3-1fbaaecbf14a

Mammoth Lakes Food Bank, Feb. 16

IMACA food bank will offer food to Mono County Residents on Tuesday, Feb. 2 and Feb. 16 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. IMACA's monthly distribution in Mammoth Lakes occurs behind the Mammoth Outlet stores, off of Center Street. Those not already registered for food delivery can sign up on site or call 760-279-4350.

Mammoth Lakes Town Council Meeting, Feb. 17

Every first and third Wednesday of each month, the Mammoth Lakes Town Council holds their regular meeting. Meetings start at 6 p.m. and are filmed from the Town offices at 437 Old Mammoth Road Suite Z (above the Vons Shopping Center). For information, agendas, how to join and to watch the live stream go to: http://mammothlakes.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=2

Traveling the 38th Parallel with Dave & Janet Carle, Feb. 18

Join us at 6:30 p.m. for a Zoom presentation exploring the new 2020 paperback edition of Traveling the 38th Parallel, written by David and Janet Carle. Traveling the 38th Parallel documents devastating environmental losses but also inspiring gains made through the efforts of dedicated individuals working against the odds to protect these fragile places. To register go to https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUude2spjwiG91A5heAHEPTETW_-9Z....

ESIA Winter Adventure Series Legacy (Film), Feb. 18

Join ESIA to watch the Legacy film from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Legacy is about how. 50 years ago, Chinese Railroad Workers blasted and chiseled their way through the rugged Sierra Nevada Mountains while completing the Transcontinental Railroad. Despite this monumental achievement, the Chinese Railroad Workers’ contribution was excluded, ignored, and forgotten from history. Today, grassroots groups are working together to retell the story of these workers’ lasting legacy. Register at: https://sierraforever.org/2020-winter-adventure-series-registration/ Registration for this event is FREE. However, please consider donating to ESIA if you are able. Help us to continue to Educate, Inspire, and Explore! Donate by going to: https://sierraforever.org/join-us.

Birds of Owens Lake: Changes & Trends, Feb. 19

Friends of the Inyo is proud to present an exclusive virtual event, Friday Feb. 19 from 6:30 – 8 p.m., featuring Rich Cimino, an international birding expert and professional guide with 50 years of experience, and local photographer and popular Owens Lake Bird Festival leader, Martin Powell. Learn about the birds that stop at Owens Lake as they travel the globe. Rich will be sharing his knowledge and trends he's seeing, with the help of beautiful photos taken by Martin who will offer commentary and backstory on his stunning images. 100 % of event proceeds will go toward funding Friends of the Inyo's programs that work to protect and care for the Eastern Sierra's public lands. Suggested donation is $20. If the suggested donation is a barrier you can request free admission. Purchase tickets at friendsoftheinyo.org for additional information email info@friendsoftheinyo.org.

ESIA Winter Adventure Series Eastern Sierra Conservation Corps, Agnes Vianzon, Feb. 25

Agnes Vianzon is the Founder and Executive Director of Eastern Sierra Conservation Corps. ESCC is a development and leadership program committed to building a more inclusive community whose mission is to provide opportunities for young adults from priority populations to experience transformational and immersive outdoor experiences. Learn about the story of ESCC, more about all our programs, and how we are increasing the representation of those who visit, steward, and work for public land agencies. Join us from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Go to https://sierraforever.org/2020-winter-adventure-series-registration/ to register. Registration for this event is FREE. However, please consider donating to ESIA if you are able. Help us to continue to Educate, Inspire, and Explore! Donate by going to: https://sierraforever.org/join-us.

Measure R & U Grants Applications due Feb. 28

It's that time of year again for Measure R & U Grants. The application period opens Feb. 1 and closes on Feb 28. Mammoth Lakes Recreation works closely with the Town of Mammoth Lakes and community members to fund projects and programs designed to enhance sustainable recreation, arts and culture within the community. For more information email info@mammothlakesrecreation.org.

2021 Manzanar Pilgrimage (Virtual), April 24

Manzanar was the first of the American concentration camps in which more than 120,000 Japanese Americans and their immigrant parents were unjustly incarcerated during World War II. “Upholding Democracy and Constitutional Rights for All: No More Concentration Camps,” is the theme for the 52nd Annual Manzanar Pilgrimage. This year’s program will be a “Virtual Manzanar Pilgrimage,” to be released on the Committee’s web site, YouTube channel, and on the Committee’s Facebook page. Manzanar At Dusk, which was cancelled last year, will also be held online following the annual Manzanar Pilgrimage. For more information, visit https://manzanarcommittee.org , call (323) 662-5102, or email 52ndpilgrimage@manzanarcommittee.org.