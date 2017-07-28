Mammoth remains open into August

After an unbelievable winter season, the last day of ski/snowboard operations on Mammoth Mountain will be Aug 6, 2017. Mammoth Mountain received 618 inches of snow at Main Lodge [second most on record], and it’s estimated that over 800 inches fell at the summit. January 2017 produced our snowiest month ever with 246 inches at Main Lodge. Mammoth is one of three resorts open in the country and the last resort open in California – this season will be 270 days of skiing and riding, our second longest season ever.

MMSA will continue to operate daily with current operating hours being 7:30 a.m-noon with Face Lift Express, Chair 23 and the Panorama Gondola running.