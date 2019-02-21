Mammoth Opens Temporary Parking for Weekend Visitors

The Town of Mammoth Lakes is extending designated temporary overnight parking sites this weekend for lodging guests and visitors in need of parking. Due to the record snowfall this month and the limited availability of hotel and condominium parking, the Town has identified four locations throughout the community for temporary parking.

Visitors are requested to park their vehicles in the designated areas for the weekend only (Feb. 22-24) and use the complimentary and convenient transit service.

Temporary overnight parking locations are as follows: Tavern Park & Ride, Mammoth Ice Rink - Upper Lot (park on left hand side closest to ice rink), Mammoth Creek Park and the Hillside Parking Lot adjacent to the Westin in The Village.

Visitors will not be ticketed during their stay but are asked to vacate the temporary overnight parking sites by no later than Sunday evening at 6:00pm.

The Mammoth Lakes Police Department is reminding citizens that there is no street parking from November 1 through April 30. Vehicles found parked in violation of these ordinances are subject to receiving a parking citation and/or in some cases, vehicles may be impounded at the owner’s expense.

For additional information about this program please visit www.Townofmammothlakes.ca.gov, follow Eastern Sierra Transit Authority on Twitter @estabus or review the winter transit map and routes online at www.estransit.com.