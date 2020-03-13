Mammoth Mountain Updates Actions Regarding COVID-19

Mammoth Mountain just sent this letter out to guests and visitors and community members, regarding its precautions and changes in operation due to the COVID 19 threat. The Mountain has no plans to close the resort at this time, March 13, at about 11: 45 a.m.

Here is the letter, with a link to more information on the Mountain's operations, toward the end of the letter:

Dear Mammoth Guest,

As Coronavirus has become an evolving and uncertain public health issue affecting people globally and close to home, Mammoth Mountain wants to reassure you, our valued guest, that your health, safety and well-being are of the utmost importance.

We are closely monitoring the situation, and are in contact with state and local government and health officials to assess this evolving situation. Mammoth, along with our parent company, Alterra Mountain Company, is also closely monitoring Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization’s (WHO) guidance for responding to Coronavirus. At this time, we have no plans to close the resort.

The nature of this event requires us to be flexible in how we respond and provide service to you, our guests. Here are some of the ways we are taking action:

Additional hand sanitization stations have been added in heavily trafficked locations

Increased frequency of disinfection and cleaning of public restrooms and high-touch indoor areas, such as bathrooms, food halls, kitchen surfaces, door handles, tables, restaurants, bars, ski lesson and rental check-in counters, and communal computer workstations

Encouraging employees and guests to modify personal greetings to avoid physical contact

Following recommended every day healthy actions per the CDC and having employees who appear symptomatic stay home

Making changes to our food and beverage procedures and offerings

Changing our lift loading procedures to allow for social distancing and for guests to choose their own groupings

Cancelling select events, in accordance with Governor Newsom’s latest guidance

Updated Change/Cancellation Policy

We also understand the difficulty around making advance trip decisions during these uncertain times, and want you to feel confident doing so. If you choose to book a stay at Mammoth direct with us (this does not include 3rd party bookings) between now and May 9, you may cancel or change up until 24 hours prior to the arrival date and receive a full refund. For reservations booked prior to Mar 9, you may cancel your stay up until 24 hours prior to arrival date and receive a credit of your deposit. The deposit credit will be valid for 1 year from issue date. For activities booked between now and May 9, you can change or cancel your lift ticket, lesson, rental or activity reservation up to 24 hours prior to the scheduled date for a full refund. For activities booked prior to Mar 9, you can change or cancel your lift ticket, lesson, rental or activity reservation up to 3 full days prior to the scheduled date for a full refund. Changes or cancellations made within 3 days, up until 8PM the day prior to the scheduled date, will result in an Activity Change Voucher being issued for the full value of the activity cost (no fee).

Mammoth Mountain offers wide-open spaces, fresh mountain air, and thousands of acres of wilderness. Every destination remains committed to providing our guests and employees an enjoyable and safe getaway in nature.

Please continue to refer to this page

https://www.mammothmountain.com/covid?

for updated information. Thank you for your loyalty and love of the mountains.

Mark Brownlie

COO and President

Mammoth Resorts