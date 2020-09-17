Mammoth Mountain plans to open Nov. 14; spends $1M in Covid-19 mitigations

Mammoth Mountain announced this week that it will open the Mountain for winter operations on Nov. 14, conditions and terrain permitting.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, there will be many changes as to how the Mountain operates this season, however.

To that end, Alterra Mountain Company CEO (and former Mammoth Mountain CEO) Rusty Gregory, as well as current Mammoth Resorts President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Brownlie, wrote open letters to the community and to guests this week, outlining the changes and reasons for the changes (See p. 6 to read both letters in full).

According to Mountain spokeswoman Lauren Burke in a recent news update, “there will be a number of changes to ticketing and operations this season designed to minimize contact and better manage on-hill capacity in the upcoming winter season. Those changes include $1M in Covid-19 related enhancements to help keep guests and employees safe.”

“While some procedures and operations may evolve throughout the winter in accordance with revised state and local guidelines, a full summer of successful and safe operations has informed a number of updates that guests will also experience this winter,” she said.

A full list of the updated procedures to date for the coming season is available at the address below.

Notable changes include:

• Face masks will be required indoors, in lift lines, gondolas, shuttles and when social distancing with others outside your travel group is not possible

• Over $1M invested in Covid-19 related resort enhancements.

• No walk-up/day-of lift tickets will be sold. All lift tickets must be purchased in advance.

• At this time, there is no Ikon Pass holder reservation system in place at Mammoth Mountain or June Mountain.

• No un-dated lift tickets will be available – every lift ticket purchased will need to be date specific in order to better manage capacity.

• The number of daily lift tickets available for advanced purchase will be tightly regulated.

• Lift mazes will be altered to facilitate increased distancing.

• In-restaurant/ in-lodge dinning will be limited in accordance with local and state health guidelines (currently set at 50% capacity). Grab-n-go and outdoor eating/seating options will be increased

• Cancellation policies have been adjusted to provide peace of mind and allow flexibility.

IF YOU WANT TO KNOW MORE

• Go to: https://www.mammothmountain.com/covid