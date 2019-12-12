Mammoth Man Gets 25 Years For Multiple Child Sex Abuse Charges

A Mammoth man, Jorge Ramos Espitia, was sentenced to 25 years in state prison on Dec. 10 after being convicted of 12 felonies, most of them for sexual abuse of children and providing methamphetamine to children.

The Mono County District Attorney’s Office, in conjunction with the Mammoth Lakes Police Department, had been investigating Espitia for nearly two years before his arrest, according to the District Attorney’s office. “There were rampant rumors that Mr. Espitia would invite children to his home, provide them methamphetamine, and ultimately sexually abuse them,” said District Attorney Tim Kendall in a Wednesday afternoon news release. “Unfortunately, there was no corroborating evidence available at the time.”

That changed early this year, he said, when “one brave victim came forward to the District Attorney’s Office and detailed the abuse he had suffered for years beginning at the age of 12 by Mr. Espitia.

