Locals win tourism awards

Mammoth Lakes Tourism’s Content Marketing Manager, Meghan Miranda and the Mammoth Lakes Chamber of Commerce’s Assistant Director, Jessica Kennedy were recently recipients of California Travel Association’s 30 & Under Award.

The CalTravel 30 & Under Award recognizes young professionals, 30 years of age or under, who are change-makers that are leaning in and using their skills and experiences to make a difference in the tourism industry.

Winners have contributed through their individual efforts to the promotion of Travel, Tourism, and Hospitality in California. These special individuals have demonstrated the skills, talents, attitudes, and initiative that identify them as emerging leaders.

“When the team interviewed Meghan, she was a shoo-in for her content expertise,” said Whitney Lennon, Mammoth Lakes Tourism’s Director of Marketing. “Her initiative and execution of content and tourism industry best practices reminds me of her value on a day-to-day basis. I'm thrilled that the industry has also recognized her value as an up-and-coming tourism professional!”

"The Mammoth Lakes Chamber of Commerce (MLCC) leadership is proud and excited that Jessica Kennedy has been recognized by CalTravel as one of the ‘Emerging Leaders, 30 & Under Award’ winners!” explained Ken Brengle, CCE, IOM & Executive Director of MLCC, “We are proud of Jessica and know she is well-deserving of the award. We are lucky she is part of our organization.”

Awards were presented at the end of June during the CalTravel Summit in Newport Beach.